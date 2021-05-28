Entering fifth year partnering with DNR
A group of 20 one-year-old juvenile wood turtles will soon be taking a trip.
Since they were hatched in 2020, the turtles have been cared for and partially raised on the grounds of the Minnesota Zoo. In June they’ll be released back into the wild as part of a conservation project involving the zoo and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The program is entering its fifth field season.
“They’re considered state threatened in Minnesota and they are being considered right now for endangered species status at the federal level,” said Tricia Markle, zoo conservation biologist.
Wood turtles are a long-lived freshwater turtle species found in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada. Minnesota is at the furthest west of its distribution area. Markle said within Minnesota, they are only found in the northeast and southeast corners of the state. The northeastern population is doing “pretty well,” but the southeast population is poor, she added.
These turtles are only found in and near rivers. The biggest factors likely affecting the wood turtle populations in the southeast include habitat loss or degradation and many of the eggs being lost, Markle said. The zoo estimates over 90% of wood turtle eggs are lost to predators. Some nests are also in danger from farm equipment or river flooding.
Markle said wood turtles spend more time on land than any other Minnesota turtle species. They forage along riverbanks and up into fields and forested areas looking for berries, other plants, insects or worms.
It’s difficult to tell an adult turtle’s age past 20 years, but some of the turtles that have been studied are estimated to be as old as 40 to 60 years. They can reach the size similar to a large painted turtle, about 9 to 10 inches in length, Markle said.
“Once they get past that vulnerable first year stage, they go on to live a really long time. But they don’t reach maturity until they’re in their teens,” she said. “So somewhere between about 12 and 14 years old is when they’ll start to be sexually mature. So they have to go all that time before they reproduce.”
Conservation project
Markle said the recent work with the wood turtles began as an unintentional project in 2017. The DNR found a female wood turtle when she was ready to lay her eggs. One of the female’s legs was missing because some other animal had chewed it off.
The turtle was brought to the zoo for veterinary care because she was in “rough shape.” She survived but officials didn’t want to release her right away because of the potential for infection and other problems. A small habitat was made for her to nest on-site. That first year, five of the eggs hatched.
The female turtle, which was later named Peggy, was released back into the wild and she’s been monitored for the last few years. An estimated 10% to 20% of wild wood turtles end up losing a limb over the course of their life, Markle said.
Since the first group was released, some have been tracked with little transmitters to learn more about the movements and needs of juvenile turtles.
Markle said to help boost the population of the turtles, each year, researchers will collect wild eggs after they are laid and incubate those eggs. Some of the hatchlings are released and some are raised for a year during a process known as “head-starting.”
The eggs and young turtles are housed in a conservation building that’s part of the animal health area where veterinary staff work.
As of May 21, the zoo has released 18 head-start juveniles since the program began.
“The last couple of years, particularly the last year with COVID, we just didn’t have a lot of staff capacity to take on extra turtles,” Markle said. “Even though we had extra ones we could rear, we also have limitations just in space and resources and money to expand the project. It’s something we’re looking at expanding starting next year.”
The plan is to release the latest group in early to mid-June in the southeast part of the state, but it’s weather dependent, Markle said. They try to avoid releasing the turtles during a hot dry spell, or before a major storm system.
