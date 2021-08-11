Mayor Kathy Martin of Medina cut a red ribbon Aug. 10 at Hamel’s Paul Fortin Field, and magically the lights came on at the old ballpark.
The Hamel Hawks town team has played a handful of games under the lights since they were installed this summer, but the significance of Aug. 10 was that Hamel teenagers played under the lights on the big field for the first time.
“The Hamel Athletic Club has been here since 1926, serving 4-year-olds through town team players,” master of ceremonies Ryan Wilson told a large crowd at Fortin Field. “Lights are our newest addition. We will be able to play until 10 on week nights.”
Hamel has had great baseball over the years, with Hawks town team winning state championships in 1987 and 1997. Meanwhile, an expansive youth program has thrived under the direction of Hamel Athletic Club president Mike Mohs.
Mohs watched the lights come on, prior to an exhibition game between Hamel 13- and 14-year-olds. Before the game began, the athletic club board presented him with a bat that was Hamel blue to commemorate his service to the club, which began in 2011 and expanded when he became president in 2016. He accepted the bat alongside his son Sam, one of the players in the exhibition contest.
Hamel Hawks coach Tim Flemming, one of the advocates for putting lights on Paul Fortin Field, said playing under the lights has given his team new life. Games can now start at 7 or 7:30 instead of 6 p.m.
The next project for Fortin Field is building a covered grandstand. Flemming and Hawks general manager Greg DeVos hope to have the grandstand in place by next summer. The permanent seating would replace the aluminum bleachers behind home plate.
