2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of Houston County 4-H and its clubs. Please enjoy this evolving gallery of historical 4-H photos generously submitted by the 4-H Extension Office and the Houston County Historical Society (HCHS). Each month will feature a new decade with January starting in the 1920s, February the 1930s and so on. New photos will be added to the print editions each week and online. 

