50 years ago: Thursday, March 5, 1970
• Planning contiued for the June 30 All-School reunion.
• Long Time Eagle Lake resident, Mrs. Harry Nelson, passed away. She and her husband owned a store and resort at Big Eagle Lake called Harry’s Place at Big Eagle Lake. They operated the two businesses for 43 years.
• The annual Boy Scout Blue & Gold banquet was held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
• Talks were underway to form Big Lake’s first Brownie and Girl Scout troops. Slips were sent home to parents to help guage interest in a local troop among girls and their parents.
• The Monticello-Big Lake Hospital Auxiliary held its annual fashion show at Big Lake High School.
• Big Lake lost to their rival, the Monticello Redmen, in the District 19 quarterfinals in boys playoff basketball action in Maple Lake.
• You only needed to deposit $100 to earn 5.88 percent on your money at Citizen’s State Bank of Big Lake.
• Beck’s Big Lake Market had special food values including 1/3 of a bushel of apples for $1.89, 10 Teax grapefruits for 69 cents and rutabagas for 9 cents per pound.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.