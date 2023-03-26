When I’m not writing takedowns of legacy artists to make myself look cooler than I really am, I like to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the music industry.
A lot of that has to do with streaming these days, and that makes me incredibly disappointed. Go ahead and criticize me for not “getting with the times,” but I’ve made it very clear that I find it to be wage theft.
Perhaps more guilty of cheap payouts than any other streaming service is Spotify. Not only do they pay literally less than dirt for their streams-per-song rate (I did the math, look at my Jan. 2023 Writer’s Block, “Streaming fees done dirt cheap,”) but their sound quality, interface and general user experience is less than ideal.
While I disavow the practice with every breath I take, I do still use streaming services. I justify this by regularly buying physical music, merchandise and concert tickets, so I know I’m actually supporting the bands I say I do, but I’ve also shopped around quite a bit when it comes to ethical and reliable streaming services.
Tidal is my clear favorite when it comes to pay rates and features, but I’m currently an Apple Music listener leeching off of a family plan (thanks, mom and dad). I’ve used it for the past few years, and I find I like the sound quality good enough and Apple SAYS they give at least a cent per stream.
I have also been a pretty heavy user of Spotify in my life (gasp!). When streaming was relatively new and I didn’t know better, I signed up for their $5 student plan and used that pretty much up until that 4-year discount ran its course (Hey, I needed the bundled Showtime subscription to watch Twin Peaks season 3).
Some things I’ve noticed about Spotify (other than the fact they don’t give a darn about the local artist) is that it is a social media platform that hosts music. One of the first things the service has you do is connect a Facebook account to see what your friends are listening to. It also puts a ton of time, resources and algorithms into making the year-end “Spotify Wrapped” feature a highly shareable experience.
But unlike social media, it remained a focused application. You went in, perhaps glanced at friends’ current listening habits, scrolled around the limited home page, found something to listen to and let that run for however long you desired. There was no infinite time-wasting, brain-numbing scroll that has allowed thousands of people to waste countless hours on the likes of TikTok or Instagram.
Enter: The Discovery Feed.
Unveiled on March 8, Spotify announced they would be completely renovating their app’s home screen, replacing the old system with the Discovery Feed.
In Spotify’s own words, it’s a “dynamic mobile interface built for deeper discovery and more meaningful connections between artists and fans.”
It’s TikTok, they’re adding TikTok.
Your music recommendations and frequent plays that once sat in rows along your home screen will now be an endless scrolling feed, with music, videos, podcasts and playlists all being shoved at you in endless succession. Just what we need, another reason to stare at our phones.
I don’t think that’s the worst thing to ever happen to music, but it does make me incredibly sad that another corporation wants to design their product in such a way that people never want to get off of it. I know there’s been a lot of lazy Matrix comparisons this decade, but we really do plug ourselves in every day and look for any reason not to unplug.
The part that concerns me a little more is the A.I. DJ… The Terminator references are getting pretty lazy at this point, too, but did anybody pay attention to that movie? Did you learn NOTHING about how when robots learn enough about humans, they just want to kill us?
Automation and machine learning can be a boon to society and make life way easier for people, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But why do we keep applying it to things that are completely centered around human expression?
It’ll use its annoying robot voice to interject little spoken word bits like an actual radio DJ would in between the songs it picks for you. It’s a profession that requires a uniquely human touch. If Mac Wilson got replaced with Alexa, not a single person would care about the Current’s Chart Show. As insufferable as Tom Barnard is, people still listen to him for his... personality.
I was going to try and save the A.I. art rant for a rainy day, but this robot DJ spurred me on, and you guessed it: I hate it. It’s a slap in the face from everyone from Sandler to Shakespeare (Adam and Will, respectively, to be clear). Even the worst forms of human art (i.e. The Tom Barnard Show) at least had a human being behind them, and some unique thought process that came from a unique worldview.
While these ideas seem novel and interesting, it’s about the principle of the thing. In a country where book bans seem like a good idea to people, drag shows are seen as “dangerous,” and Florida wants to register government bloggers, I feel like we should be clinging to every bit of human expression possible, not replacing it with robots.
Maybe the technology aspect doesn’t sway you? Fine, then let me finish this article right where it really hurts: in the money.
As a part of this never-ending Discovery Feed, Spotify is going to add an option for increased “algorithmic exposure,” making it so both independent artists and labels can opt into a “promotional” royalty rate to have their music show up more frequently on people’s Discovery Feeds. What’s the cost, you ask? An additional 30% of your streaming royalties.
In the broadcasting world, this is known as “payola,” in which a radio station is payed undisclosed money in exchange for more plays of a song. This has also been ILLEGAL since 1934. Unless Spotify tells us exactly who the artists are that make this terrible deal, I hope they get in some serious legal trouble for it. I kind of hope they do, anyway, for even entertaining the idea.
With the Discovery Feed, Spotify has ultimately shown that they care very little for any sort of honest, human work, opting instead for machine optimization to pad their pockets.
But whatever, I’m just having another “old man yells at cloud” moment, right? Just promise me you’ll give your thumbs and eyes a break from scrolling to actually go see a live concert every now and then.
Preferably one not ticketed by TicketMaster.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.