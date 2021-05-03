On April 26, Robert Joseph Ramey, 35, of Albertville, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 26, Rachel Howard Robinson, 26, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On April 26, Jeremy Craig Degel, 35, of Champlin, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 26, Mitchell James Witthus, 39, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On April 26, Curtis Edwin Wilson, 27, of Elbow Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st degree criminal damage to property violations.
On April 27, Angie Marie Kolden, 39, no permanent address was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stevens County warrant for a probation violation.
On April 27, Jason Paul Baumgartner, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 27, Brett Adam Iskierka, 32, no permanent address, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and a Ramsey County warrant for 2nd degree burglary.
On April 27, Myron Ward Eastman, 41, of Brainerd, was arrested in Crow Wing County on a Wright County warrant for a firearm violation.
On April 27, Jacob Richard Storlien, 40, of Wayzata, was arrested in Buffalo on an Isanti County warrant for check forgery.
On April 27, Tiffany Marie Smith, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 27, Ronald David Provo, 57, of Annandale, was arrested in Albion Township on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On April 27, Candace Nadine Nelson, 32, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 27, Jacqueline Louise Lies, 35, of Annandale, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
On April 27, Todd Allan Linder, 34, of Annandale, was arrested in Waverly on Wright County warrants for 2nd and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree DWI, driving after revocation and an Aitkin County warrant for a parole violation.
On April 27, Daniel Lee Banyai, 41, of Zimmerman, was arrested in Monticello on an Isanti County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 27, Arthur Ryan Roberts, 35, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for a 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 27, Jennifer Sue Ketchum, 28, of Waite Park, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of false information to law enforcement and a Benton County warrant for DWI.
On April 28, Richard Joseph Janiak, 28, of Isanti, was arrested in Montrose on a Dakota County warrant for receiving stolen property.
On April 28, Zachary Joel Stamey, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.
On April 28, Laticka Tennille Watson, 44, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 2nd degree DWI and child endangerment.
On April 28, Lance Keith Judge, 20, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On April 28, Garrett James Vanzant, 23, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Maple Lake on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
On April 28, Hannah Louise Seaman, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 29, Tyler James Lindahl, 20, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 29, Michael Jon Novak, 52, of St. Paul, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, a Hennepin County warrant for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, and Mille Lacs County and Wright County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 29, Kaila Marie Kingsley, 34, of Braham, was arrested in Annandale on an Isanti County warrant for a probation violation.
On April 29, Anthony David Benner, 35, of East Bethel, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On April 29, Cody James Bennett, 41, of Anoka, was arrested in Anoka on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 29, Dimitri Lamar Accardo-Rainey, 28 of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hubbard County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement violations.
On April 29, Robert Charles Stenson, 26, of Abilene, TX, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On April 29, Jackie Mae Leonard, 58, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On April 29, Steven Robert Keesling, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 1st degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of an order for protection.
On April 29, William Carl Hackett, 53, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
On April 30, Justin Charles Oberg, 40, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On April 30, Kevin Michael Thurston, 37, of Chaska, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On April 30, William Franklin Welcher 39, of Faribault, was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault violation.
On April 30, Ross Norman Jordan, 39, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on a Wright County warrant for violation of a harassment restraining order.
On April 30, Joshua David Robinson, 34, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On April 30, Matthew Ray Thurman, 27, of Becker, was arrested in Cokato on the charge of false information to law enforcement, a Wright County warrant for motor vehicle registration violations, a Meeker County warrant for theft and a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On April 30, Kory Steven Loveland, 44, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a US Marshalls warrant for a weapon violation.
On April 30., Jennifer Dee Mork, 35 of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On April 30, Dennis Brian Dmitruk, 27, of Richfield, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On April 30, Reid Dillon Fredrickson, 22, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On May 1, Elijah Ravon Bass, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Sherburne County on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm violations.
On May 1, Taylor Ann Lehner, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on a Wright County warrant for dangerous dog registration violations.
On May 1, Christine Louise Schneider, 62, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On May 1, Joan Marie Chenowith, 62, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 2nddegree DWI.
On May 1, Juan Jose Valdivia Barreno, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On May 1, Katie Anne Buczak, 32, of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance and an Olmsted County warrant for contempt of court.
On May 1, Lisa Annette Daniels, 52, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On May 1, Christopher Quinn Brenny, 52, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of obstruction of legal process, criminal damage to property and a disorderly conduct.
On May 1, Todd Alan Bradley, 55, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on Anoka County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and check forgery.
On May 2, Daniel Thomas Rolfer 35, of Elk River, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for parole violations.
