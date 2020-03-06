On Feb. 24, Spencer Browning MacDonald, 32, of Albertville, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On Feb. 24, Dustene Dawn Barrett, 74, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of interference with a 911 call and domestic assault.
On Feb. 25, Kirsten Marie Pfannenstein, 25, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Scott County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 28, Keith Thomas Painter, 37, of Rockford, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree criminal damage to property violations.
