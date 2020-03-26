On March 16, John Lisle Halberg, 40, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI violations.
On March 16, Victoria Louise Hanks, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On March 16, Dylan James Ganske, 34, of Montrose, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for violation of an order for protection.
On March 16, Christopher David Brehm, 43, of Becker, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for driving after revocation and theft violations.
On March 16, Gregory Dominic Martinez, 19, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on Wright County warrants for 1st degree robbery and 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violations.
On March 16, Elizabeth Ellen Hartneck, 57, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 16, Samantha Ann Lynch, 23, of White Bear Lake, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance violation.
On March 16, Maria Serafina Garcia, 34, of Burnsville, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 16, Mason Michael Hedlund, 28, of Nowthen, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On March 16, Nicholas Alvin Kiffe, 29, of Blaine, was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Washington County warrant for possession of burglary tools.
On March 16, Jaden Van Quach, 18, of Cokato, was arrested in Waverly on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 16, Dondrae Cornelius Deshune Burns, 21, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on a MN Department of Corrections apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
On March 16, Christine Louise Schneider, 61, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on a McLeod County warrant for traffic violations.
On March 16, Veronica Anne Lawrence, 31, of Rockford, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI, a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for theft.
On March 17, Jessie Lee Collins, 35, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 17, Charles Allen Varner, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of disorderly conduct and fleeing law enforcement.
On March 17, Grant Jason Bresnahan, 41, of Montrose, was arrested in Buffalo on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 17, Travis John Theisen, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for fleeing law enforcement.
On March 17, Dustin John Schlagel, 37, of Annandale, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
On March 17, Wade Allen Lundgren, 42, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
On March 17, Eric John Strunk, 37, of Erie, CO, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree assault violations.
On March 18, Hussein Jama Adan, 21, of St. Paul, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On March 18, Clayton Florian Buchberger, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault violations.
On March 18, Amos Benjamin Andrews, 41, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 18, Shawn Thomas Iees, 32, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud violations.
On March 18, Gregory Mark Greene, 51, of Otsego, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On March 18, Tyler Jason Nelson, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On March 18, Mitchell Jack Preston, 35, of Eden Prairie, was arrested in Monticello on a Dakota County warrant for driving after cancellation and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On March 18, Bernardo Trujillo Lopez, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault by strangulation.
On March 18, Anthony Michael Anderson, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 19, Gianni Mercado Aragon, 22, of Albertville, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
On March 19, Edgar Lloyd Morris, 49, of Cold Spring, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County warrants for forgery and theft and Anoka County and Ramsey County warrants for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 19, Travis David Sarber, 29, of Princeton, was arrested in Buffalo on a Chippewa County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On March 19, Timothy Allen Hanson, 54, of Otsego, was arrested in Otsego on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On March 19, Brent Allen Barkhausen, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On March 20, Abdifatah Mohamed Ahmed, 25, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On March 20, Daniel Thomas Madden, 24, of Rogers, was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violations.
On March 20, Camron Michael Peirce, 34, of Fridley, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On March 20, Steven Joseph Shipley, 37, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 20, Benjamin Keith Berry, 34, of Lester Prairie, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.
On March 20, Cameron Walter Harwood, 31, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of 1st degree burglary and violation of an order for protection.
On March 21, Amber Johanna Dayon, 35, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On March 21, Robert Keith Lewerke, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested in Annandale on the charges of terroristic threats, obstruction of legal process, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and Wright County warrant for theft and hit and run violations.
On March 21, Brenden James Hickman, 20, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 22, James Elwood Sherrill, 29, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of driving after revocation inimical to public safety.
On March 22, Scott Alan Russell, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charges of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct, 5th degree and 4th degree assault.
On March 22, Adam Randall Winter, 28, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charges of obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
On March 22, Jordan Marie Wildung, 27, of Montrose, was arrested in Montrose on the charge of domestic assault.
On March 22, Calvin Thomas Portz, 22, of Delano, was arrested in Delano on the charges of 2nd degree assault and domestic assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.