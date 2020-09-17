On September 7, Toby Lynn Scheelk, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rddegree DWI violations.
On September 7, Dillon Neil Lyrek, 28, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 7, Barry Charles Johnson, 30, of Mound, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
On September 7, Anthony Michael Anderson, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 8, Cavvy Nathan Cavalliere, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 8, Devonte Lachia Jackson, 23, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Stearns County on Wright County and Hennepin County warrants for violation of a no contact order.
On September 8, Kendra Brenette Hamilton, 35 of South St. Paul, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 8, Cody Ray Bruggenthies, 28, of Sartell, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 8, Shaquan Ray Rulford, 27, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for terroristic threat violations.
On September 8, Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 23, of Onamia, was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for identity theft violations.
On September 8, Benjamin Keith Berry, 34, of Cokato, was arrested in Cottonwood County on Wright County warrants for 3rd degree sale of a controlled substance, false information to law enforcement and theft violations.
On September 8, Scott Gordon Hoglund, 42, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On September 8, Kennzy Elise Carr, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of receiving stolen property and possession of counterfeit currency.
On September 8, Kyky Brown, 18, of Minneapolis, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On September 9, Jocelyn Jean Corrales, 31, of Shakopee, was arrested in McLeod County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 9, Jeremy James Iees, 31, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Annandale on a Washington County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 9, Laura Lee Madison, 51, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charge of theft.
On September 9, Woodrow Ernest Breland, 52, of Annandale, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charge of theft.
On September 9, Mark John Provo, 54, no permanent address, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charge of theft.
On September 9, Joseph James Sufka, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Chatham Township on the charge of theft.
On September 9, Brandon Ralph Guertin, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 5thdegree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 9, Joshua Anton Emery, 31, of Elk River, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 10, Tasha Marie Wrolson, 25, of Willmar, was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
On September 10, Tara Christine Waxlax, 36, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for possession of shoplifting gear and a Dakota County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On September 10, Thomas Lee Buscher, 65, of Monticello, was arrested in Rockford Township on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 3rd degree DWI violations.
On September 10, Derek Doren Kuchenmeister, 43, of Montrose, was arrested in Rockford Township on the charge of violation of an order for protection.
On September 10, Harold Augustus Zierau, 49, of Shakopee, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of fugitive from justice.
On September 10, Karl Dean Homola, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 11, Troy James Neugent, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested in St. Michael on the charges of 3rd degree assault and disorderly conduct.
On September 11, Tiffany Michelle Kuchenmeister, 38, of Pine River, was arrested in Hubbard County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 11, Russell Keith Green, 64, of Annandale, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.
On September 11, Duane Ray Wolfsteller, 58, of Howard Lake, was arrested in Howard Lake on the charge of 5th degree possession and 5th degree sale of a controlled substance.
On September 12, Alexander James Mathewson, 22, of Elk River, was arrested in Monticello was arrested on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 12, Adam David Kivi, 20, of South Haven, was arrested in Annandale on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 12, Joshua Charles Randt, 41, of Monticello, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 1st degree DWI.
On September 12, Jay Michael Turnquist, 55, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Silver Creek Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 12, Joshua Phillip Engle, 44, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 12, Elise Marie Barnes, 27, of Elk River, was arrested in Hanover on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 12, Matthew Merlin Baird, 35, of Apple Valley, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of disorderly conduct.
On September 13, Kristina Lynn Meintsma, 41, of Clearwater, was arrested in Clearwater Township on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
On September 13, Daniel Andres Molina Orjuela, 29, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
On September 13, Andre Wyatt Kruck, 34, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 13, Akkeem Diquan Lazario Santos, 26, of St. Paul, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of violation of an order for protection and Wright County warrants for driving after revocation.
On September 13, Dustin Hunter Brown, 24, of Annandale, was arrested in Middleville Township on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.
On September 13, Colin Clark Bartlett, 35, of Benbrook, TX, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of 3rd degree burglary.
On September 13, Marvin Smith, 60, of Maple Lake, was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for indecent exposure and predatory offender violations.
On September 13, Shaina Weiss, 32, of Crowley, TX, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of receiving stolen property.
On September 13, Richard O. Akorsah, 56, of Coon Rapids, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 3rd degree DWI refusal to test.
On September 14, Justin James Schultz, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Hennepin County warrant for theft.
On September 14, Jennifer Lee Davis, 41, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
On September 14, Tyler Dee Jacobson, 30, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
