by John Holler
Monticello Times
As part of the bonding for the new Wright County Government Center, a project of much lesser financial impact to Wright County – its Tactical Training Center – is currently taking form. The shell of the building is already up, but the TTC has become much more than merely a firing range. It has become the fruition of a plan that has been years in the making.
Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer has been the lead firearms instructor in Wright County since 2000, when he ascended to the position following the retirement of longtime instructor Steve Quill. Even back then, Deringer had a vision of what the TTC could be and had the germ of an idea based upon his training at the time.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Deringer said.
Bringing that initial dream to reality took time, as the concept got pushed back during difficult economic times in the years that followed. There were times when it seemed like a pipe dream, but Deringer kept the idea of having a training center in Wright County alive, even if on the back burner. That was until two years ago. At the time, Deringer was a captain in the sheriff’s department when he first found out that the FBI was in need of a new home to conduct its training.
The FBI currently trains at the University of Minnesota Police Department’s firearms range – a 400-acre property in Rosemount. In 2017, the U of M notified the FBI that it wasn’t going to extend its current contract because the property is valuable and can be either developed by the university or sold to a private bidder.
It was a chance meeting with an FBI colleague of Deringer’s the got the ball rolling.
A key piece to the puzzle of getting the TTC built was that the county had multiple needs for a building that weren’t being addressed, starting with having a new Emergency Operations Center.
By federal law, the county’s EOC is required to be more than 10 miles from Monticello nuclear plant. At the current location of the county courthouse, it fits in that distance window. At the location of the approved new Government Center, it doesn’t. That was going to be a logistical problem that would require the installation of a new EOC when the county abandons its current courthouse location and a solution to that pending problem was to include the EOC question into the TTC project.
Once the county board came involved, the project took on a much more expanded view. It went from being merely a shooting range to a catch-all for county needs in areas above and beyond the scope of the initial project.
Commissioner Christine Husom said that the facility, which now has a cost near $10 million, has grown to serve more than just the scope of initial training center. It has become a vital hub for the county moving forward, transforming for an initial agreement with the FBI to a county government nerve center that was required.
“There are really four major values to this project,” Husom said. “Certainly, one is having an indoor shooting range to train. To have an Emergency Operations Center located off-site from the new Government Center is a huge plus we needed. When you add in a backup data center and backup dispatch center, which we currently work out with Sherburne County for backup dispatch, we’re taking care of four vital operations under one roof.”
That price tag is pushing $10 million, with the FBI contributing $2.2 million toward construction.
