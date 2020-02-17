Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 207A.11, a Presidential Nomination Primary will be held on March 3, 2020, in the State of Minnesota, the County of Wright.
Presidential nomination primary voters must be registered to vote pursuant to Minnesota Statute 201.054, subd. 1.
Nomination primary voters must also request the ballot of the major political party for whose candidate the individual wishes to vote. Polling place election judges must record in the polling place roster the name of the major political party whose ballot the voter requested. The county auditor must include the name of the major political party whose ballot the voter requested with the voting history of the nomination primary election.
The major political party ballot selected by a nomination primary voter is private data, except that it will be shared with the chairs of the major political parties in the State of Minnesota.
All Wright County polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
