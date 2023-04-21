court- UT

Akis, Rendel Deonte, age 36, of COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Check Forgery- Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud to confinement 19 months, stayed for 1 day, must serve 376 days.

Bemboom, Benjamin Franklin, age 27, of FOLEY, sentenced on 04/20/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 30 days.

 

Blaylock, Jesse Wayne, age 35, of COKATO, sentenced on 04/19/23 for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Old to confinement 48 months.

Brewer, William Richard, age 29, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 300.00.

Bzdok, Brian James, age 22, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling to a stay of imposition, confinement 161 days, probation 10 years supervised.

Bzdok, Brian James, age 22, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition, confinement 155 days, probation 5 years supervised.

Bzdok, Brian James, age 22, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle- No Owner Consent to a stay of imposition, confinement 157 days, probation 5 years.

Callahan, Jason Michael, age 42, of COTTAGE GROVE, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 49 months, fine 50.00.

Clapp, David Arthur, age 44, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 04/19/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 4 years, must serve 3 days, probation 4 years supervised, fine 300.00.

Davis, Gordon John, age 55, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 04/18/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-Felony to confinement 27 months.

 

Dlugopolski, Edwin Albert, age 62, of DASSEL, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to confinement 17 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 27 days, probation 5 years supervised.

 
 

Giles-Ambriz, Chris David, age 25, of CHICAGO, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Force or Coercion to confinement 36 months, stayed for 10 years, must serve 265 days, probation 10 years supervised.

Hakizimana, Ignace, age 29, of BROOKLYN PARK, sentenced on 04/19/23 for (1) Criminal Sexual Conduct - 5th Degree - Nonconsensual sexual contact to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00.

Harmston, Kayla Ann, age 33, of AFTON, sentenced on 04/17/23 for (1) Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer to confinement 208 days.; (2) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm to confinement 90 days.

 

Holbrook, Steven Lamarre, age 60, of APPLE VALLEY, sentenced on 04/19/23 for (1) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction to confinement 365 days, 279 days stayed fror 1 year, must serve 86 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00.

Karlstad, Derek Anthony, age 39, of ONAMIA, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin to confinement 46 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 239 days, probation 5 years supervised.

Karlstad, Derek Anthony, age 39, of ONAMIA, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to confinement 17 months, stayed for 3 years, must serve 239 days, probation 3 years supervised.

Kopet, Timothy Dean, age 45, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 04/20/23 for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 3 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 400.00.

Levercom, Danial Michael, age 28, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 365 days, 170 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 195 days, probation 2 years supervised.

Lewerke, Robert Keith, age 53, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 04/14/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent to confinement 365 days, 292 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 73 days, probation 2 years supervised.

Misamore, Edward Thomas, age 50, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana to a stay of imposition, confinement 23 days, probation 2 years supervised; (2) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - User of Controlled Substance to confinement 365 days, 342 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 23 days.

Nakao, Aaron Lee, age 45, of BROOKLYN PARK, sentenced on 04/18/23 for (1) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety to confinement 365 days, 291 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 74 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00.

