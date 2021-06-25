Constenius, David Alan, age 38, of Dassel, sentenced on 06/17/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring and an additional 30 days if directed by probation agent, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, comply with Ignition Interlock Program if required, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Elletson, John Craig, age 44, of Rockford, sentenced on 06/15/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Harvey, Matthew Kyle, age 38, of Princeton, sentenced on 06/17/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 60 days jail.
Keesling, Steven Robert, age 27, of Plato, sentenced on 06/16/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Simple Robbery to 18 months prison.
Krugerud, Matthew Alan, age 33, of Bloomington, sentenced on 06/16/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 135 days jail.
Luttschwager, Karsten Aleksey, age 18, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 06/21/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rath, Tatiana Jo, age 26, of Prior Lake, sentenced on 06/11/21 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, cooperate with the search of person, residence, workplace, property and things, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schlichting, Jeremy James, age 46, of Big Lake, sentenced on 06/03/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharge, complete 40 hours community service, do not drive without valid license, have no same or similar violations.
Steiner, Michael Andrew, age 38, of Holdingford, sentenced on 06/07/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing until completion of driving program, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stine, Renee Judith, age 59, of St. Michael, sentenced on 06/22/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing, have no same or similar violations.
Thielke, Benjamin Wayne, age 33, of Rockford, sentenced on 06/16/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Stalking to 5 days jail.
Weinzetl, Samson Dean, age 30, of Chaska, sentenced on 06/21/21 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete and cooperate with the Domestic Violence Intensive Supervision Program, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Welter, Samantha Jo Kathleen, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/07/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 365 days jail; 292 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 73 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide verification of completion of treatment program to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
