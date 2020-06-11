• Gruba, Ralph Paul, Jr., age 29, of Waite Park, sentenced on 05/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 6 days jail.
• Jacobs, Kristle Dawn, age 40, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 05/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 3 days jail.
• Johnson, Shane Alan, age 34, of Sartell, sentenced on 06/03/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison.
• Miller, Daniel Robert, age 36, of Plymouth, sentenced on 05/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 15 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
• Muncy, Jerrell Brian, age 43, of South Haven, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Newman, Jenna Kathrin, age 28, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 06/01/20 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 33 months prison.
• Winfield, Brian Douglas, Jr., age 43, of Brainerd, sentenced on 05/29/20 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Young, Breeanna Renee, age 30, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 06/01/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 59 days jail.
