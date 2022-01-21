Austin, Jerry Dean, age 62, of Forest Lake, sentenced on 01/14/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 15 days jail.
Daniels, Craig William, age 41, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/18/22 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Erickson, Bryant Joe, age 41, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/12/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 days jail.
Jacobs, Jason Ray, age 45, of Grand Rapids, sentenced on 01/18/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 147 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, follow recommendations of treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 161 days jail, concurrent, pay $75 public defender co-payment, follow above conditions.
Jones, Darren James, age 35, of Cokato, sentenced on 01/18/22 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail.
Kirmeier, Corine Angela, age 31, of Waite Park, sentenced on 01/19/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 53 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor DWI to 53 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 53 days jail.
Schuster, Steven Ramsey, age 49, of Kimball, sentenced on 01/07/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve seven days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thompson, Joshua Harley, age 34, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/18/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 324 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 41 days jail, pay $50 fine; pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 41 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Name to 41 days jail, concurrent.
Winters, Jerry Duane, age 35, of Buffalo, sentenced on 01/14/22 for Felony Domestic Assault to 24 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 389 days jail.
