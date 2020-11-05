Babler, Dustin John, age 43, of St. Bonifacius, sentenced on 10/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to one year and one day prison.
Biedler, Mark Richard, age 62, of Finlayson, sentenced on 10/22/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Carlson, Linda Jeanne, age 57, of Custer, South Dakota, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goehring, Michael David, age 51, of Annandale, sentenced on 10/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 353 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Hayes, Leon Lemont, age 28, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 10/26/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of execution for two years on conditions of probation, serve 24 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hecksel, Christopher Woodrow, age 22, of Hector, sentenced on 10/23/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Negligent Fires to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 268 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 97 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Holmes, George Thomas, age 47, of Montrose, sentenced on 10/26/20 for Felony Theft to 21 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 744 days jail.
Hustoft, Nicholas Jordan, age 28, of St. Michael, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 8 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Imgrund, William Edward, Jr., age 32, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/23/20 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 days jail.
Kuchenmeister, Derek Doren, age 43, of Montrose, sentenced on 10/29/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 126 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 99 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, workplace and property, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 260 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 105 days jail, concurrent, pay $85 surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, follow above conditions.
Lovelace, Michael John, age 36, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 10/22/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $85 surcharges, follow recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Midas, Jesse Michael, age 40, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 10/23/20 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 30 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 30 days jail, concurrent.
Ritzema, Bradley James, age 32, of Milaca, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Strohmayer, Sean Patrick, age 24, of Champlin, sentenced on 10/22/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a positive test, serve 6 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Theisen, Brenda Lee, age 57, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/23/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, remain medically compliant, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Whelan, Benjamin Joseph, age 28, of Golden Valley, sentenced on 10/22/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/restraining order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wuchko, Jalen Lee, age 24, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 10/21/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, attend MADD Panel, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 2 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zobel, Richard Duane, age 52, of Otsego, sentenced on 10/26/20 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.