Barker, Jimmy Wayne III, age 31, of Elk River, sentenced on 03/06/20 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 350 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Engeldinger, Karla Jean, age 55, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/05/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jackson, Jeremy Lance, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/04/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 57 days, $850 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 33 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kestner, Bryan Lee, age 41, of Randall, sentenced on 03/06/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Payne, Christopher James, age 28, of Apple Valley, sentenced on 03/10/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Porter, Tanner James, age 20, of Isanti, sentenced on 03/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 12 days jail.
Sebek, Andrew James, age 30, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/05/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 80 days, $950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete domestic abuse counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Simpson, Noah Michael, age 21, of Rogers, sentenced on 03/11/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 20 days jail.
Sturman, Shawn Daniel, age 26, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/11/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 267 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thissen, James Robert, age 45, of Delano, sentenced on 03/10/30 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tiedeken, Jacob Donald, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/10/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, have no contact with victim, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
White, Renee Ann, age 27, of Eagan, sentenced on 03/10/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 45 days jail.
Zitzloff, Kelly Rae, age 50, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/11/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 111 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, follow all recommendations from treatment program
