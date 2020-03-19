Columbia Heights, MN (55421)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining overcast overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.