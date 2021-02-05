After testing itself against three of the top wrestling teams in the state, Stillwater cruised to a comfortable victory over East Ridge in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
The win came after a rugged three-match stretch that began with the top-ranked Ponies (4-0 SEC, 8-2) securing a 38-28 nonconference victory over Wayzata, which is ranked fourth in Class AAA by The Guillotine. Stillwater followed that up a day later with a triangular meet at Simley, where the Ponies suffered back-to-back losses against Class AA powers Kasson-Mantorville and the host Spartans.
The Ponies are competing without defending individual state champions Reid Ballantyne and Hunter Lyden, but Stillwater coach Tim Hartung acknowledged several teams are dealing with lineup disruptions due to injuries or COVID-19.
“We talk all the time that all of this is just practice,” Hartung said. “Our mindset is towards the end of the year. We’re always going to try and win, but not much changes in our training plan. Whether we win or lose, it’s all just practice.”
Stillwater 72, East Ridge 7
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies received pins from Sam Bethke (126 pounds), Otto Hanlon (152) and Roman Rogotzke (220) on top of nine forfeits in a lop-sided 72-7 conference victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the SAHS wrestling gym.
Stillwater was originally scheduled to host the Raptors as part of a triangular with Hastings on Jan. 16, but that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with East Ridge. It was the third different site for the Ponies in a home match this season. In addition to the main gym at SAHS, Stillwater also faced Wayzata in the Pony Activity Center due to a dance meet taking place in the main gym.
“We’re trying to reschedule matches and sometimes we have to get creative with where you wrestle,” Hartung said.
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Jacob Mershlewitz, 3:04; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Riley Kane (ER) dec. Hayden Carlson, 9-4; 152 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Camden Steffel, :40; 160 — Tanner Holt (ER) major dec. Tyler Olson, 15-4; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Sam Tollison, 2:18; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater drops two at Simley
At Inver Grove Heights, it was a tall order for the Ponies in a triangular meet on Friday, Jan. 29 at Simley High School. Stillwater lost to Kasson-Mantorville, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, in the opener and also fell in the finale to Simley, which is ranked first in Class AA and as high as second in at least one national rankings.
Stillwater and Kasson-Mantorville each won seven matches, but the Komets owned a slight edge in bonus points to earn a hard-fought 40-39 victory.
The Ponies stormed out to an 18-0 lead after pins from Dylan Dauffenbach (106 pounds), Cittadino Tuttle (113) and Sam Bethke (120) in the first three matches. Kasson-Mantorville broke through with a pin at 126 pounds, but No. 2-ranked Matt Hogue pinned Dominic Mann in 1:42 at 132 pounds to increase Stillwater’s lead to 24-6.
Corrstian Riesselman sustained an injury while warming up and was unable to compete, which was a significant setback as the Ponies had to forfeit at 138 pounds.
“We had nobody else that we could put in at that weight class and we had to forfeit,” Hartung said. “Instead of maybe splitting there (and 145 pounds), they get 12 points.”
Logan Vaughn, who is ranked No. 1 in Class AA at 145 pounds, handed Stillwater’s Ben Colagiovanni his first loss of the season with a 26-11 technical fall at 145 pounds and the Komets picked up another tech fall at 152 pounds to climb within 27-22.
Stillwater stretched its lead to 33-22 after Another Tuttle’s 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Cole Glazier at 160 pounds and a pin from Ryder Rogotzke at 170 pounds.
In one of the key match-ups of the dual, No. 1-ranked Bennett Berge pinned Stillwater’s Zachariah Hunter at 182 pounds and the Komets moved in front 34-33 after fifth-ranked Jackson Kennedy pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach.
Stillwater and Kasson-Mantorville traded pins in the last two matches to provide the final margin.
Even losing by a tech fall, rather than a pin, at 182 pounds could have salvaged a victory for the Ponies, who would have won the tie-breaker if the teams were tied at the end of the match.
“We still had a chance to win, and that’s without Reid and Hunter,” Hartung said. “We actually performed very well with that.
“It was a fun match and we’ve had good matches against them, but they’ve gotten us two years in a row and it was basically the same way at the end.”
Against the Spartans, won five matches but were unable to keep pace after giving up three tech falls, four pins and a forfeit.
“If you don’t have to forfeit at 138 and then you put Reid and Lyden in, we’re still not going to win the dual but we could have won seven matches — half the matches against potentially one of the best teams in the country. You always want to win, but in my book sometimes it’s about how you compete and we were proud of them. We felt like everyone wrestled to their potential and didn’t concede. It was another great competition to get them ready for what hope will be a state tournament setting.”
Dylan Dauffenbach and Cittadino Tuttle started the match with consecutive decisions for the Ponies at 106 and 113 pounds, but Simley prevailed in six of the next seven matches to build a 34-11 lead. The only interruption during that run was Matt Hogue’s tech fall for the Ponies at 132 pounds.
Anthony Tuttle notched a 3-1 victory for Stillwater over sixth-ranked Travis Smith at 170 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke followed with a 17-2 tech fall over third-ranked Landan Duval at 182 pounds to trim the deficit to 34-19.
Each of Simley’s wrestlers in the top three weights are ranked No. 1 in Class AA and they outscored the Ponies 14-0 in those matches. The finale was a battle, but Roman Rogotzke fell short in a 9-4 loss to Bennett Tabor at heavyweight.
“They are a tough, very talented team,” Hartung said. “Our message — I don’t lie to my guys — we talked about the reality of it and they have a lot of kids and they’re very good. They have ranked kids at dang near every weight class, but what we can do is go out and compete and wrestle hard and at the end of the day I feel like that’s what we did.”
Kasson-Mantorville 40, Stillwater 39
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Luke Swanson, 3:50; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Devan Andrist, 2:11; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kody Fleck, 1:10; 126 — Joseph Kennedy (K-M) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:00; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Dominic Mann, 1:42; 138 — Henry Paulson (K-M) won by forfeit; 145 — Logan Vaughan (K-M) tech fall Ben Colagiovanni, 26-11; 152 — Dylan Baker (K-M) tech fall Otto Hanlon, 16-0; 160 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Cole Glazier, 6-2; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Kail Wynia, 1:10; 182 — Bennett Berge (K-M) pinned Zachariah Hunter, 5:02; 195 — Jackson Kennedy (K-M) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 3:20; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Anthony Moe-Tucker, 1:58; 285 — Reed Parrish (K-M) pinned Andrew Rantila, :58.
Simley 48, Stillwater 19
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Brandon Morvari, 4-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Peyton Spychalla, 5-0; 120 — Reid Nelson (Sim) pinned Sam Bethke, 2:58; 126 — Cash Raymond (Sim) pinned Brody Urbanski, 1:14; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) tech fall Kaiden Schrandt, 16-0; 138 — Jessie Kounlabout (Sim) won by forfeit; 145 — Chase DeBlaers (Sim) tech fall Ben Colagiovanni, 23-8; 152 — Ryan Sokol (Sim) pinned Otto Hanlon, :15; 160 — Cael Berg (Sim) tech fall Tyler Olson, 17-2; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Travis Smith, 3-1; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) tech fall Landan Duval, 17-2; 195 — Quayin Short (Sim) tech fall Zachariah Hunter, 24-9; 220 — Gavin Nelson (Sim) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, :30; 285 — Bennett Tabor (Sim) dec. Roman Rogotzke, 9-4.
Stillwater 38, Wayzata 28
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies won each of the last three matches to pull out a dramatic 38-28 nonconference victory over fourth-ranked Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Pony Activity Center.
“On paper we knew it was going to be pretty close,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We had some younger guys step up pretty well. We had some of our best guys out of the lineup, but so did they.”
Third-ranked Logan Swenson of Wayzata defeated sixth-ranked Dylan Dauffenbach in the opening match at 106 pounds, but the Ponies charged back with ninth-ranked Cittadino Tuttle’s first-period pin against Cohen Hoffman.
Wayzata’s Elijah Wald evened the score with a 3-2 win over Sam Bethke at 120 pounds.
“We wrestled well in that match,” Hartung said. “His effort is always solid.”
Stillwater received a pin from Matt Hogue at 132 pounds and an 11-10 victory from Ben Colagiovanni over Isaiah Schmitz at 145 pounds, but the Ponies still trailed 16-15 after losses at 138 and 152 pounds.
“(Colagiovanni) did well to fight that thing off,” Hartung said. “He said he didn’t feel great out there, but that was a match we needed to win.
“Everything else was kind of the way it was supposed to go.”
Anthony Tuttle picked up a decision at 160 pounds and Wayzata forfeited to Ryder Rogotzke at 170 pounds. Fourth-ranked Adam El Damir recorded a pin for the Trojans at 182 pounds, but the Ponies closed out the match with three straight victories.
The most dramatic was Nicholas Dauffenbach’s pin of Keyandre Watkins in 3:00 at 195 pounds. Dauffenbach was caught early, but able to avoid the pin and eventually turn the match in his favor.
“That 12-point swing was going to decide it,” Hartung said. “Nick has been around and wrestling for a long time and he weathered the storm. He got past that first minute and started taking control. It was kind of a veteran approach he took.”
Romah Rogotzke followed with 25-9 tech fall over eighth-ranked Dominic Heim at 220 pounds and Andrew Rantila closed out the match with a 4-2 win over Gage Opp at heavyweight.
“The challenges that individuals are getting and some of the mistakes we’re making and some of the things we’re doing right in very tense matches, that state tournament type setting will hopefully give these guys the edge when it matters.”
Stillwater 38, Wayzata 28
106 — Logan Swensen (Way) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 11-4; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Cohen Hoffman, :59; 120 — Elijah Wald (Way) dec. Sam Bethke, 3-2; 126 — Andrew Larson (Way) pinned Brody Urbanski, 3:03; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Louis Scott, 1:23; 138 — Kyler Wong (Way) major dec. Corrstian Riesselman, 10-2; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) dec. Isaiah Schmitz, 11-10; 152 — Cael Swensen (Way) pinned Otto Hanlon, 3:09; 160 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Adam Cherne, 8-4; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Adam El Damir (Way) pinned Zachariah Hunter, 3:53; 195 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Keyandre Watkins, 3:00; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) tech fall Dominic Heim, 25-9; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) def. Gage Opp, 4-2.
