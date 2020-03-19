March is Women’s History Month, a time to honor the contributions and achievements of women in history. This year the U.S. also celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, ratified Aug. 18, 1920, which gave women across the country the right to vote.
In honor of Women’s History Month this year, ABC Newspapers each week is featuring women from around Anoka County who are making a difference. The lists are far from comprehensive, but they seek to highlight a few of the notable women from the area.
The first week's topic was women in politics. Last week’s theme was women in public safety. This week’s theme is women in business.
Paula Mueller
'Mom of the mall'
Paula Mueller has been a guiding force at Northtown Mall in Blaine for over 20 years.
Mueller started at Northtown Mall in leasing and then four years later was promoted to general manager, a position she still holds today. Last June she also became manager of Maplewood Mall. Both malls are owned by Washington Prime Group, based in Columbus, Ohio.
Mueller has been involved with various businesses since she was 15, including a stint as co-owner of a CD and tape store.
She said her experience owning her own business has helped her guide the hundreds of businesses that have come and gone at Northtown and Maplewood malls.
“It was very difficult to get paid as a small business owner,” Mueller said. “I know how closely our businesses are held, from how much they mean to their owners to how their success or failure can impact a family. Having been there myself, it has really helped me grow other businesses.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Mueller worked in training and development for retail and corporate employees for property management companies across the Twin Cities before coming to Washington Prime Group in 2001.
“I’ve always had a passion for the mix of retail, managing a team, incubating small businesses and watching them grow,” Mueller said. “I’ve been lucky enough to do that and watch them grow over the last 20 years.”
Mueller, who has four children, describes her role as general manager as the “mom of the mall.” She helps lead marketing, operations and administration teams at both Northtown and Maplewood malls. She and the teams manage 75 stores at Northtown and 85 stores at Maplewood Mall.
“It has been a really wild ride seeing the malls progress,” Mueller said. “Over the last 20 years, we’ve turned over and redeveloped about 3 million square feet of space at Northtown Mall. That equates to turning over the entire mall four times.”
Brenda Nolby
Award-winning entrepreneur
One local award-winning businesswoman enjoys teaching kids resilience and grit through gymnastics.
Jam Hops CEO and owner Brenda Nolby recently earned the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the BizX Convention in Nashville. Jam Hops, with locations in Anoka and Ham Lake, earned the Favorite Neighborhood Business award.
Jam Hops started in 1997 with gymnastics, and has expanded into dance, preschool, theater and more.
“We try to teach them (kids) life skills as well,” Nolby said. “We try to incorporate things like responsibility and kindness, just those life skills they may or may not be getting in their schools or homes.”
The business selects a different life skill each month to emphasize.
Nolby learned the basics of gymnastics from her mom, who was a cheerleader. Nolby went on to compete throughout her time attending Fred Moore Junior High and Blaine High School.
Around 16 years old Nolby began coaching and continued doing so until she worked her way up to owning Jam Hops in 2013.
Nolby has stuck with gymnastics because it has made her stronger, she said.
“The combination of strength and flexibility and grace that it requires is just captivating for me,” Nolby said. “I’ve always felt strong because of my gymnastics background. Physically, emotionally strong.”
Those skills are what Nolby intends to impart to the kids at Jam Hops.
Nancy Singh
Breaking down barriers in auto industry
For Ramsey resident Nancy Singh, getting into the automotive business was natural. Her husband has been working with cars for most of his career, and she has a history in human resources, project management and business.
“That background supports the core of this business,” said Singh, co-owner of Infinity Automotive in Spring Lake Park.
As a woman working in the automotive industry — which is predominantly run by men, Singh said — she’s spent a lot of time fighting stereotypes.
The best advice Singh could give women looking to enter a male-dominated field is to get acquainted with the subject.
“Learn as much as you can,” Singh said. “This industry is constantly changing, so we’re learning every day. ... The ‘we’ve always done it this way’ mentality has been thrown out the window.”
As a woman in business, Singh looks to support other women working in situations similar to hers. That fight has always been important to her, she said.
While Singh said she’s always seen Anoka County as a great place for small businesses, she’s noticed an uptick in support recently, as many businesses have shut down or limited their hours because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.
“As a county, we’ve really banded together to support small business,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.