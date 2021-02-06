The stereo was cranked in the Forest Lake wrestling room on Monday, Jan. 4, and heavy metal music was pumping through the speakers to help the Ranger wrestlers get energized for their first practice of the season.
Suddenly, AC/DC’s rock anthem “Back in Black” started blaring.
How appropriate, because that was the day winter sports teams from Forest Lake and around the state were allowed to practice together for the first time.
“We are just ready to practice – and excited that we’re going to have a season,” wrestling coach Joe Kunshier said. “The kids are excited that we get a chance to roll and see what happens.”
High school teams in all winter sports – basketball, dance, gymnastics, hockey, boys swimming and diving, Nordic and Alpine skiing, and wrestling – saw the start of their season delayed in late November, when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put a one-month pause on amateur sports practices and games around the state.
On Dec. 16, Walz lifted the ban, and soon after the Minnesota State High School League announced that in-person practices for winter sports and activities could begin on Monday, Jan. 4. Recently the MSHSL announced that games could be played as soon as Thursday, Jan. 14, for all sports except gymnastics, which may begin on Thursday, Jan. 21.
As a result, coaches such as Forest Lake girls basketball coach Jen Wagner were excited to get the chance to bring their teams together for the first time this season on Monday.
“As a teacher, it’s energizing just to see kids in a Google Meet, so to actually have them in the gym and doing something they love is really, really exciting,” she said. “It’s going to be different, but the excitement is the same.”
One difference caused by the delayed start is a compressed practice schedule.
“We plan to compete on Jan. 14, and that date is going to come quickly,” Kunshier said. “We usually have two full weeks of practices, but it’s going to be different getting the kids on the mat and prepared for the season. But the kids are willing to do whatever it takes to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
One change Wagner said her team is still adjusting to is playing with masks on.
“When we do drills to start, we’re not going to be able to ‘hop in’ and do things the way we always have,” she said. “We just have to make sure we listen to our athletes and their bodies.
“It’s going to be a different look, that’s for sure. But we’ll take a different look to our season over no season at all.”
