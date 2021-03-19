On March 7, 2021 at approximately 5:11pm Officer Sam Norlin stopped a vehicle for following too closely, failing to use their turn signal, and an equipment violation. The driver identified herself as K.M.S. 12/14/1963. The driver claimed to be on her way to the hospital for Covid symptoms. An ambulance was called to the scene. Officer Norlin ran the driver’s information she provided, but it came back not on file. Before the driver was transported to the hospital, she stated it was fine to have her vehicle towed. Officer Norlin and Sergeant Kucala performed an inventory search of the vehicle.
Sergeant Kucala observed a small bindle wrapped in plastic that contained a white powdery substance. The bindle was between the driver’s door and seat. The substance later field tested positive for cocaine and weighed .3 grams. Officers also located tubing and a propane torch consistent with drug use on the passenger’s side floorboard. Officers located identification in the vehicle that revealed the driver’s name to be Kitty Winter (Age 57 – Blaine, MN). Winter had a felony warrant out of Hennepin County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Dakota County.
After Winter was discharged from the hospital, she was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Winter was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Driving After Revocation.
