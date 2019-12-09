Armstrong/Cooper is headed to a new section and a new class in 2019-20.
The Wings will play in the 2A section with Breck, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Minneapolis, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer, Orono, Providence Academy, Southwest Christian/Richfield and Waconia.
Orono is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A so far this season, but no other team has cracked the top 10 in the section. Orono was upset by Delano in last year’s section final.
Armstrong/Cooper already has wins over Providence Academy and Southwest Christian/Richfield this year.
Orono returns senior left-handed forward Zack Simon, senior right-handed forward Nick Mohs-Messerli and junior right-handed forward Jamie Bazil.
Simon finished with 49 points last season (25 goals, 24 assists), and Mohs-Messerli was next with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists). Bazil had 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists).
Delano’s top returner is junior forward Adam Brown (19 goals, 20 assists). Delano finished with the Class 1A consolation title last season.
