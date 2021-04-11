Seniors Owen Reeve, Noah Weisjahn and Joe Potter all earned all-conference or honorable mention honors this season, and they were some of the senior leaders on Armstrong/Cooper.

The squad had 16 seniors on a 20-man roster, but many of them didn’t actually have a lot of experience playing at the varsity level.

Still, coach Dan Charleston said he and his staff thought that having so many seniors would help this season – grinding out games and physically wearing teams down. He said he thought they would “have a presence of superiority and senior leadership.”

But it didn’t work out as planned with a 7-12 overall record and a 6-0 loss to Delano in the 2A section quarterfinals.

Next season’s team will also not be as experienced as the one that was an overtime goal away from a state berth in 2020. But Charleston said that he is excited for the up-and-comers to join the team and help start a new chapter in the program’s history.

