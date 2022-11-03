The northern and western half of Houston County offers the most opportunities for public hunting land and shares some of the wildlife management areas (yellow) with Fillmore County. The teal areas are part of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest. Beaver Creek Valley State Park (brown) occasionally offers hunting opportunities.
Elusive whitetail deer tease hunters all year long and when it’s finally deer season (be it archery, shotgun or muzzleloader), the hunters are out for the meat and the antlers. The Wildlife Management Areas offer several different types of hunting, including deer, turkey, pheasant and small game. Houston County offers several areas of public land for hunting. They are as follows:
Chisholm Valley WMA
County: Houston Nearest Town: Rushford Directions: From Rushford, go 6 miles south and east on State Highway 16 and then go 0.5 miles south on Chisholm Road. Area: 79.64 acres Perimeter: 1.5 miles
Ferndale Ridge WMA
County: Houston Nearest Town: Rushford Directions: From Rushford, go 3.5 miles south and east on State Highway 16, then 0.2 miles east on township road, and then south 2 miles south on Ferndale Road, then east on Hunters Dream Drive to the WMA. Area: 657.81 acres Perimeter: 4.76 miles
Mound Prairie WMA
County: Houston Nearest Town: Hokah Directions: From Hokah, go 1.5 mile north on TH 16, then 5 miles west on County Road 21. Area: 436.92 acres Perimeter: 5.49 miles
Root River WMA: Main Unit
County: Houston Nearest Town: Hokah Directions: From Hokah, go 1/4 mile N on SH 16 Area: 838.35 acres Perimeter: 16.62 miles
Root River WMA: West Unit
County: Houston Nearest Town: Hokah Directions: From Hokah, go 1/4 mile N on SH 16 Area: 52.37 acres Perimeter: 1.12 miles
Rush Creek Woods WMA
County: Houston, Fillmore Nearest Town: Rushford Directions: From Rushford take State Highway 43 north for 1 mile, turn right or east onto County Line road for 1 1/2 miles to parking lot in NW corner of WMA. Area: 274.62 acres Perimeter: 3 miles
Winnebago Creek WMA
County: Houston Nearest Town: New Albin, Iowa Directions: From New Albin, Iowa, go 1 mile W on CSAH 5 Area: 174.96 acres Perimeter: 3.72 miles
Yucatan WMA
County: Fillmore, Houston Nearest Town: Houston
Directions: From Houston, south on MN-76 S fro 1.8 mi, turn right (west) onto Houston County Road 4 and travel 5.8 miles south and west to the WMA on the right hand side of the road. Area: 966.53 acres Perimeter: 7.99 miles
