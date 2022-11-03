Houston County hunting map.jpg

The northern and western half of Houston County offers the most opportunities for public hunting land and shares some of the wildlife management areas (yellow) with Fillmore County. The teal areas are part of the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest. Beaver Creek Valley State Park (brown) occasionally offers hunting opportunities.

Check out this interactive map on the web: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/maps/compass/index.html

Elusive whitetail deer tease hunters all year long and when it’s finally deer season (be it archery, shotgun or muzzleloader), the hunters are out for the meat and the antlers. The Wildlife Management Areas offer several different types of hunting, including deer, turkey, pheasant and small game. Houston County offers several areas of public land for hunting. They are as follows:

Chisholm Valley WMA

County: Houston
Nearest Town: Rushford
Directions: From Rushford, go 6 miles south and east on State Highway 16 and then go 0.5 miles south on Chisholm Road.
Area: 79.64 acres
Perimeter: 1.5 miles

Ferndale Ridge WMA

County: Houston
Nearest Town: Rushford
Directions: From Rushford, go 3.5 miles south and east on State Highway 16, then 0.2 miles east on township road, and then south 2 miles south on Ferndale Road, then east on Hunters Dream Drive to the WMA.
Area: 657.81 acres
Perimeter: 4.76 miles

