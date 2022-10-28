ArtReach St. Croix’s current gallery exhibition, “What Binds Us Together,” is a look at the human connection to nature and each other.
The exhibition opened on Oct. 6 and features work from four local artists: Jennifer Anderson, K. Daphnae Koop, Kat Nottingham and Amy Usdin.
“What Binds Us Together,” is focused largely on nature, with earth tones and natural materials found throughout the various pieces.
“With my work in the show, it’s kind of a combination of celebrating nature and the beauty of it. And it’s also kind of contemplating how we as humans interact with nature, whether that’s good or bad, what is our effect on nature,” Anderson said in a phone interview.
Anderson received her BFA in 2008, and later an Associates in Graphic Design from MCTC. Her work deals with how she processes emotions as well as her connection to nature.
“It’s kind of a combo of joy and sorrow, which is a yin and yang thing,” she said.
Nottingham also works in oil paint, creating land and waterscapes.
“In each of my paintings, I try to celebrate moments of precious, fragile beauty in nature,” she said in her artist statement.
While Anderson and Nottingham showcase nature through oil paintings, Koop takes a different approach.
Koop graduated from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design before moving to New York City where she resided for 20 years before moving back to the Valley.
She starts her process by laying out and drilling together pieces of wood and then carving, painting and inlaying shattered glass into the wood. She uses repurposed materials such as shattered windshields, tabletops and things that would otherwise end up in a landfill.
Much of Koop’s work in the gallery is what she would consider her landscape work.
“It’s like if you were going in a car and you caught, just in a blink of an eye, you caught a glimpse of the sun hitting a glade on your way, but you just got a glimpse of it. It’s that feel that I’m trying to create with those pieces,” she said.
Usdin’s work strays away from landscapes in a traditional sense, instead creating work surrounding an emotional or familial landscape. She works with vintage fibers such as old nets for fish and horses and needle-weaves onto them.
“I began my practice while caring for my elderly father who was in significant decline. With that, I felt a parallel to the gentle tending of worn objects that had outlived their use. Slowly moving the needle around the fixed ropes gave me space to begin to process and reconcile my own history and to consider my own changing relevance,” she said in an email.
Usdin also noted how the specific fibers she is working with inform her pieces.
“As social creatures, horses are capable of human-type emotion and, for me, their nets can hold that emotion. They act as empathic objects that draw out my own stories. Compared to my fly nets, my weavings on fishing nets adopt a more outward focus recalling histories and ecologies—and our relationship to the earth,” she said.
ArtReach executive director Heather Rutledge said that artists are selected based on connections between them and the gallery is built around that.
“Once we have all the artist statements, we find those common themes and find the spots where those intersect,” she said in regards to the naming of the exhibition.
So, what does bind us together? According to the artists, its human connection.
“I think a lot of people don’t understand how connected we really are and how much we need to pay attention to what we do and how we treat each other and how we treat the earth around us,” Anderson said.
Koop shared a similar sentiment.
“I think that there are ways in which we all communicate and know each other in ways that are not physical, verbal. So I think that what binds us all together really is the invisible underpinnings of all of us,” she said.
Usdin shared that we are all connected not only by human experience, but also the past.
“Fishing nets, especially, are reminiscent of nets made and mended for thousands of years—a metaphor for themes that weave past to present and each of us to another,” she said.
The gallery is open through Nov. 12, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 224 North 4th St.
