This weekend my nephew Dale and his wife payed us a visit. Dale’s always a source of probing questions and interesting information. This time around he left me with this. The number of British thermal units (BTUs) in a gallon of airline fuel is 120,200. On average, aircraft fill up with an estimated 3,500 gallons of jet fuel, and the big guys, like the Boeing 747 jumbo jet, holds 63,500 gallons, and burns approximately ten to eleven tons of fuel an hour while cruising, roughly one gallon every second. At any one moment there are, on average, 9,728 planes in the air world wide. Jet travel was introduced in 1952, and jet passenger service began in the United States in the late 1950s with the introduction of the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8. In other words, we have been adding heat to the atmosphere this way for sixty years. I threw in my two-cents worth by adding that on occasion I’ve witnessed jet streams expanding into heat-trapping clouds. How much do these things contribute to global warming? I don’t know. But if it were proved significant, what is the likelihood that the human species would allow its wings to be clipped to save the planet Earth? Frankly, I’m not optimistic.
I’m old enough to remember the 35 mph speed limits imposed during WWII to save fuel for the war effort. American citizens generally responded to the law. And survived. Cars engines have dramatically improved since then, but there are some studies that say driving 55-60 mph will produce the best fuel efficiency in the average vehicle. We know that driving at higher speeds requires more fuel, which puts more carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Yet when I drive sixty miles an hour on highway 169, I’m almost a traffic hazard. Whether it is small sedans or hulking pickups, they all seem to overtake and pass me. I tried staying with a pack of cars leaving the last traffic light in Elk River at 10:30 one night, and to stay with it I had to drive eighty miles an hour. I finally dropped back. But the same question applies here as in the above paragraph. How likely are we to convince the average driver to slow down to sixty miles an hour in order to help save the planet? Again, I’m not optimistic.
Richard (Dick) Gist
Princeton
