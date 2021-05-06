Princeton’s community garden is looking to reduce weed growth by not tilling garden beds.
The Oak Knoll location, situated behind the Oak Knoll Cemetery, is moving away from tilling the majority of its garden beds.
After a few years of tilling compost into the rows of garden plots, the community garden has reached the point where tilling is no longer necessary. Instead, mulch will be scattered over the plots, according to Chairman Randy Hatch, of the Board of Gardeners.
The move is intended to both keep the nutrients in the soil and reduce weeds.
“By not digging up the soil, you’re actually creating less weeds,” Hatch said.
That’s because when a garden is tilled, weed seeds buried in the earth can get brought up to the surface, where the sunlight and warmth stimulate their growth, according to the University of Minnesota Extension’s website.
The garden had tilled the plots before, because tilling helps loosen the dirt and is good for adding nutritional materials like compost and fertilizer, according to Hatch.
Now the garden will move to mulching most of the plots. Mulching helps retain moisture in the soil and delivers nutrients as it decomposes, according to Hatch.
In order to mulch, the garden has received a pile of high-quality wood chip mulch, according to Hatch. Additionally, Haubenschild Farms has given the garden a pile of dried cow manure.
“We believe that this is going to have a really good effect,” Hatch said.
The manure was anaerobically digested before all the moisture was squeezed out and agricultural lime added, according to Hatch. The results are a dry, powdery dirt-like substance that the gardeners can spread over their plots.
Another benefit to the no-till garden is that gardeners can keep any structures — like a trellis — on their plot over winter, instead of having to pull it out when the tiller is run through the gardens.
The idea for the Princeton garden was inspired by the community garden in Cambridge, according to Hatch.
The garden started with a single location at the historical depot building. In 2017 it expanded to the Oak Knoll location with 30 10-square-foot plots that residents could claim on a first-come, first-served basis. That quickly filled up, so the garden added another 30 plots, which filled up again.
In 2018 the garden added some variety with a memorial perennial garden for gardeners who only wanted to plant flowers, according to Hatch. The next year, the garden again expanded, adding a unique circle of 12 gardens, approximately the same size as previous plots.
This year another 30 gardens are being added across the asphalt path that runs through the nearby cemetery.
Garden plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Stakeholders — gardeners who already have a plot or have helped during larger community garden days — have first dibs.
For more information on obtaining a plot, contact Hatch at 612-986-4260.
