Cole Heibrun
Buy Now

Quarterback Cole Heibrun of the Wayzata football team rolls right looking for receiver Omar Madkour.

The rushing combination of senior Deyon Loveless and junior Omar Madkour was too much for Totino-Grace to handle in Wayzata’s 45-7 homecoming football win Sept. 23 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Combining for more than 200 yards and six touchdowns, the two backs were quick to point out in a postgame press conference that they didn’t do it alone.

Load comments