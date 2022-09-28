The rushing combination of senior Deyon Loveless and junior Omar Madkour was too much for Totino-Grace to handle in Wayzata’s 45-7 homecoming football win Sept. 23 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Combining for more than 200 yards and six touchdowns, the two backs were quick to point out in a postgame press conference that they didn’t do it alone.
“The blocking was just great,” Madkour said. “Not just by the offensive line, but also by the tight ends and wide receivers.”
“I give my glory to the offensive line,” Loveless said. “All of them did their jobs.”
Loveless added that his success came not only from getting the blocks, but also reading the blocks. The holes opened on the inside, and when Madkour and Loveless swept outside, the team flowed with them.
Wayzata took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on Loveless’ 15-yard TD run and a 9-yard TD run by senior Ford Griffith. Loveless earned his second touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge, and the score at halftime was 19-0.
Fired up during the long homecoming halftime break, the Trojans came roaring out of the tunnel for the third quarter. Loveless scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run, then Madkour scored on a 7-yard run.
The play of the night followed for Totino-Grace when Sam Johnson returned a kick-off 98 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. At that point, Wayzata led 32-7.
More from Loveless in the fourth quarter, as his three-yard run made the score 39-7.
On the final play of the game, Madkour carried the ball around left end. He broke a tackle and scored a 30-yard touchdown.
The Trojans didn’t need to throw too often Friday night, and junior quarterback Cole Heibrun did his part by managing the offense and making smooth handoffs to his backs.
Defensively, the Trojans had another big game from senior captain Chase Ullom, the All-State candidate at linebacker. As a unit, the Trojans swarmed any Eagle back who had intentions of making a first down.
Next for the Trojans is a game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Centennial. In a meeting last season, Centennial topped Wayzata 7-0.
Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown is looking for the same type of performance Wayzata gave in the victory over Totino-Grace.
“It was fun to see us execute in all phases of the game,” Brown said in summing up Friday night’s win.
Loveless, who was on the varsity team last season, remembers the sting of the close loss to Centennial.
“They have a good running game,” he said. “We have to keep the offense going and trust our defense.”
Wayzata enters the Centennial game with a 2-2 record. The Trojans have beaten Roseville and Grace and have close losses to Champlin Park (14-12) and St. Michael-Albertville (28-21).
