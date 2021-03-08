A six-game road stretch for the Wayzata High boys basketball team ended with a 63-53 win Saturday, March 6, at Bloomington Jefferson.
Over those six games away from home, Wayzata lost only once - to Minnehaha Academy and 7-1 senior center Chet Holmgren. Along the way, the Trojans clinched the Lake title with an 11-1 record. Hopkins was second with a 9-3 mark.
“Against Jefferson, we couldn’t get the pace up,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. With fewer chances for fast breaks than usual, the Trojans relied on half-court offense to get the job done. Their efforts led to 20 points from 6-6 junior guard Camden Heide and 17 points from 6-9 junior center Carter Bjerke. Senior guard Eddie Beeninga added 12 points.
Earlier in the week, the Trojans traveled to Eden Prairie and won 71-60 over an improving Eagle squad.
Four Wayzata players scored in double figures that night. Beeninga led the way with 17 points, while Bjerke scored 15, Heide had 14 and Drew Berkland chipped in with 13. Eden Prairie guard Miles Smith made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points.
Schnettler was impressed with Eden Prairie’s two sophomore post players, Chiddi Obiazor and Jermell Taylor.
“They are big, strong players already,” the Wayzata coach observed. “We showed good balance with four in double figures. Camden was in foul trouble in the first half and did a nice job in the second half. Drew made some key shots.”
Winning the conference title is the highlight of the season so far, but Wayzata has higher goals going into the Section 6AAAA Tournament.
“I assume we have a good chance to be the No. 1 seed,” Schnettler said. “Hopkins, Cooper and Armstrong are good teams. The advantage of being the No. 1 seed this year is that the top seed would have home-court advantage throughout the section tournament.”
Wayzata has two more home games to close out the regular season. The Trojans will play Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, and then host Duluth East in a 2 p.m. game Saturday, March 13.
