THIS IS A SORY IN PROGRESS. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Xcel Energy has been recovering water contaminated with low levels of radiation at the Monticello nuclear power plant since a water leak was first reported in November 2022.
THIS IS A SORY IN PROGRESS. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Xcel Energy has been recovering water contaminated with low levels of radiation at the Monticello nuclear power plant since a water leak was first reported in November 2022.
Representatives with the Minneapolis-based utility and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told the Monticello Times on Thursday, March 16 that the tritium poses no threat to employees of the nuclear power plant, residents of Monticello, or the community’s drinking water system.
A plume of tritium-contaminated water is located in the groundwater on the nuclear power plant property. There is no eminent danger to the environment or drinking water supply in the region, according to Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Neither the nearby Mississippi River nor a well providing water to nuclear power plant employees has been negatively impacted by the leak, Clark said.
Clark explained that about 400,000 gallons of water containing radioactive tritium leaked from a water pipe running between two buildings at the Monticello facility.
Since the leak was first detected in November, about 150,000 gallons of contaminated water has been recovered from the groundwater supply and is being contained in a series of 20,000 gallon vessels, said Mark Smith, an environmental specialist with the MPCA.
Known as frac tanks, the recovery tanks resemble shipping containers utilized in the rail industry, added Pat Flowers, manager of environmental services with Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy officials stated it could take up to a year to recover the entire 400,000 of contaminated water. That is being accomplished by pumping the contaminated groundwater through extraction wells and into the storage containers, according to the MPCA, which has actively been reviewing data, including well sampling results provided by Xcel Energy, and overseeing remediation efforts at the Monticello plant.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.