Restoration Project, Poetry Hike Saturday
Wargo Nature Center will hold a Restoration Project Day on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Anoka County park, which is located at 7701 Main St. in Lino Lakes, will host a second restoration event on Saturday, Sept. 12.
These free events will tackle different challenges such as buckthorn and garlic mustard removal and native plant seed collection.
Pre-registration is requested, but drop-ins are welcome. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
On Aug. 22 the center also will host a Poetry Hike from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to take part in a leisurely hike around Wargo’s peninsula while reading poems from various nature-inspired poets.
We will also spend time learning about the special features and history of the land we hike, gaining inspiration to write poetry of our own. After some writing time in the woods, we’ll gather together to share poems over light refreshments. Physically distancing guidelines will be followed.
The cost of the Poetry Hike is $5 plus tax per person, and pre-registration is required.
Wargo Nature Center will host two “Birding by Boat” events in the coming weeks, with the first on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and the second on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Both will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon.
All ages are invited to take park in the program, which will use canoes and kayaks to access areas most birders can’t. The goal is to see a variety of waterfowl, shorebirds, and upland bird species.
No experience in boats or birding is required and all boating equipment is provided. Binoculars are available for use. All CDC and MDH sanitization guidelines will be followed.
Pre-registration is required for this event, which costs $10 plus tax for adults while children 17 and under are free. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.
The Wargo Nature Center will offer an introductory class on fat tire biking on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ages 16 and older are invited to learn more about fat tire bikes, which are stable and easy to ride on a variety of surfaces including snow, sand, and trails. This introductory level class is designed to show participants with little bike riding experience how much fun fat tire bikes can be.
Cost is $15 plus tax per person, and pre-registration is required. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Children between the ages of 2-5 are invited to a play entitled Powerful Prairies on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
Youngsters are invited to learn about the power and beauty of prairies found in Minnesota through a story and outdoor exploration that will include looking for late summer and early fall prairie flowers as well as exploring the tall grasses for wildlife.
This program requires children be accompanied by an adult, and pre-registration also is required. The cost is $3 plus tax per participant.
And the Wargo Nature Center will offer “Lunch with a Naturalist” for those ages 50 and older on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants are invited to bring a lunch to this free event and join a naturalist for a talk that will include local natural history information and possibly a relaxing stroll on the trails at Wargo. Any equipment that may be needed will be provided.
Pre-registration is not required for this event.
To register or find more information on any of these offerings, call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.
