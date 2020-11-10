Columbia Heights, MN (55421)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.