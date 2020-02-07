The Waconia boys hockey team capitalized on a fast start to the game with Mora/Milaca Feb. 1, holding off a late surge from the Mustangs to pull out the win 4-3 over a team that entered the contest with a 13-7 record.
“I think we played well,” said coach Andy Mair. “We came in motivated and carried a high energy for most of the game. We fought through adversity with penalties and a few goals, but overall continued to push Mora to have to play at our speed and physical play. We managed to score a few goals early to get the ball rolling.”
Aaron Hayes scored 4 minutes into the game on an assist from Gus Leivermann, then Joe Painter scored minutes later (assisted by Chase Mielke) to put Waconia up 2-0 midway through the first period.
The flow of the game completely changed in the second period, with eight penalties being called, four on each team. Mora/Milaca got a goal back on a power play 5 minutes in, though Leivermann scored moments later on an assist from Mielke to put the ‘Cats up 3-1.
“We wanted to play this game primarily five-on-five, that happened for most of the first period,” said Mair. “It seemed like we caught a lull in the middle where the referees started calling the game tight. We just kept telling our boys we want to play five-on-five because Mora can’t keep up with our speed. We have a very good penalty kill, but Mora gave us some problems when on their power play.”
The Mustangs again cut into the Wildcat lead just 1 minute into the third and scored with a minute remaining in the period, yet a power play goal from Tyson Wiese assisted by Leivermann and Jack O’Brien in between the Mora/Milaca goals proved to be the winner, giving Waconia their fifth win of the season when beating a team with 13 wins.
Leivermann led the ‘Cats in points with three – a goal and two assists. Mielke had a pair of assists for two points. Mikey Behring had 26 saves in net for the ‘Cats.
The Wildcats lost a trio of games earlier in the week, falling 11-3 to Orono, 5-1 to New Prague and 8-1 to Mound Westonka. Wiese scored twice in the Orono game and Leivermann scored the other goal. Chase Holcomb had a pair of assists, while Max Grundhofer, Kyle Glaser and O’Brien each had one. O’Brien scored off an assist from Geno Piccioli against New Prague and Wiese scored on an assist from O-Brien against Mound Westonka.
After battling Minnehaha Academy Feb. 3, the Wildcats travel to Redwood Valley Feb. 7 before heading home Feb. 10 to take on Rochester Lourdes and Feb. 11 to host Hutchinson. The season finale is Feb. 14 at Orono.
