The Waconia boys golf team was gearing up for another strong showing on the golf course with a lot of practice this winter, before the season was postponed until atleast May 4, with golf courses in Minnesota also closing.
“The team has been really practicing hard this winter which is great to see,” senior Sam Berger said. We have been going to the golf dome in Edina almost twice a week to hit, which is always nice to do early in the winter just to start swinging again. We also all have hitting nets set up in our garage so we can practice at home as well. Not being able to golf over this break and having this season possible canceled really stinks but we are all trying to stay positive through this which is hard, but it’s just the mindset you gotta have through these hard times.”
The Wildcats were looking to build off of back-to-back state tournament appearances and a strong regular season that saw them win many tournaments against the top teams in the state.
“We have all had this excitement to get this season started and then bam!,” coach Don Skerik said. “We figured out our apparel in February and got that ordered. I had the schedule all figured out and we have a really challenging schedule. We got invited to all the elite meets and we are defending champs in most of them, so we wanted to go prove we could do it again. We were golfing Windsong, Hazeltine, Edinburgh, and many other top courses. Yes, we did graduate Connor Glynn golfing DI at the University of Minnesota, John Fischer golfing DI at South Dakota University and Joe Adams golfing DII at Mankato, but we have three returning starters - Sam Berger, Blake Schuler and Gus Leivermann. Also, we have two seniors in Ben Berger and Jake Hentges who have some varsity experience.”
Putting in the extra work in the offseason as been a big part of what has led to Waconia returning to prominence, and while they have often had to work around postponements and cancellations that come with participating in spring sports due to the weather, this year’s delay due to COVID-19 comes with the shutdown of schools, businesses and the question as to whether the season will even happen for these athletes.
“Being postponed and courses shut down has affected me and the team because we were all anxious to get out and play and don’t know when that will be again,” said senior Blake Schuler. “I think that although we have had postponements/cancellations in the past this feels quite different because We all worked hard to get better this offseason and we all were exited to get back out and prove that.”
Coming off of their best season since the state championships in the early 1980s, the Wildcats were entering the season without three of their starters, but did not expect much of a drop off.
“I feel like last year we were the best team in the state, we won all the big tournaments except State, finishing second by two strokes, but this team can be really good too,” said Skerik. “I hope we get some chance to play even if it’s a 2 or 3 week season, a little is better than none.”
The Wildcats are still hopeful that they can return to the course at some point this season, led by the three returning starters.
“It’s nice that we are able to still practice at home which is nice because if the time comes we will be ready to go out and play our best golf right out the gates,” Berger said. “If we do get the chance to play this year I think the team will be better than some people may think. We have two seniors in Blake Schuler and myself that have been playing on the team since the seventh grade. We also have a junior in Gus Leivermann that has been playing with us for a long time. Out of the three of us, we have lots of experience in winning big golf tournaments including sections back to back years and playing in the state tournament for the last two years.”
Those returners from the state tournament team is set to be joined by several more talented golfers.
“We also have two seniors that will be playing with us as well that have played in plenty of varsity meets over the past few years,” said Berger. “So I think that we have the experience and will be sneaky good if we get the chance. I’m looking forward to just being able to get back on the course with my best friends and coach Skerik which is always a blast.”
While COVID-19 is keeping athletes off the course and unable to participate in practice, another strong measure of this Waconia team has been their bond. Many have played together for years and they can get creative in ways to keep training, such as ‘Trick Shot Tuesdays,’ in which they send videos of them performing trick shots. The Wildcats are still hoping to get back on the course and prove why they have been one of the top teams in the state in recent years.
“If we get the season in I think the team will have a lot of success and everyone has made a big jump from last year,” said Schuler. “I’m looking most forward to being around the team and having a good time together as well as showing what we are capable of as a team.”
