Daniel VanAcker staked his claim as one of the top cross-country runners in the state with a strong performance at the St. Olaf High School Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The senior finished sixth among 353 runners at that race with a time of 15:58.4, helping the Forest Lake boys to a 14th-place finish among the 34 teams that entered with 406 points.
Wayzata narrowly defeated Minneapolis Southwest 133-134 to win the team title.
The Forest Lake girls, running without last year’s top runner, freshman Norah Hushagen, placed 15th with 411 points, one fewer than Southwest. Minnetonka won the girls crown with 64 points.
For the Ranger boys, fellow senior Ethan Sievers was second behind VanAcker and 80th overall with a time of 17:44.4 for the 5-kilometer course. That pair was followed by three juniors in Jacob Mayer in 90th (17:48.7), Ryan Houseman in 126th (18:12.9) and Cooper Larson in 151st (18:28.3).
Senior Jonathon Cubus placed 180th (18:51.4) while sophomore Jacob Kensy rounded out the displacers in 193rd place (18:58.7).
The Forest Lake girls were led by junior Ellie Hanowski, who finished 33rd overall with a time of 19:57.9, while senior Ella Niznik placed 61st with a 20:44.0 clocking.
Rounding out the scoring runners for the Rangers were junior Jordan Parent in 101st (21:30.8), senior Annabelle Stang in 124th (21:55.9), and senior Hunter Haines in 132nd (22:02.0).
Sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik placed 165th (22:38.8), while eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett took 175th (22:46.9).
Both teams will run next at the Steve Hoag Invitational at Anoka on Thursday, Sept. 9. The girls varsity race, which will run on the same course as the section meet later this fall, is scheduled to start at 4:50 p.m., followed by the boys race at 5:30 p.m.
