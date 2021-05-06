Valley Friendship Club is turning 11 years old, and it will host an anniversary celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 15 at the Hub’s parking lot, 5620 Memorial Ave, Stillwater.

When the idea of Valley Friendship Club was formed 11 years ago, club organizers knew it would fulfill a void in the community for social connections for residents with developmental or intellectual disabilities, according to a press release from VFC.

From the beginning the organization was supported by those with disabilities and their family members

VFC is now an established organization with hundreds of members and a place to call our own – The Hub.

Executive Director Karen Keenan, Program Director Angelina Corbett and Event Coordinator Lisa Kothe, will lead the monumental celebration!!

For more information about the celebration visit, https://www.valleyfriendshipclub.org/events/vfc-summer-birthday-bash/.

