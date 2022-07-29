ANDOVER
Arrests
• On July 17 in the 14300 block of Woodbine St. NW – deputies were called to a male slumped over the wheel. When deputies arrived, they observed the driver with a needle sticking out of his arm. The vehicle was running. The male was removed from the vehicle and the contents of the needle tested positive for heroin. A warrant for blood was obtained and the driver was arrested for DWI/drug possession.
• On July 17 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest and South Coon Creek Drive Northwest a deputy stopped a driver for poor driving conduct. It took a long time for the vehicle to stop. When deputies made contact with the driver, she stated she didn’t see him trying to pull her over because she was on her phone. While writing her a ticket for the cell phone, the deputy received information that the female was bragging that she was being pulled over and the cop hadn’t found drugs that she was hiding in her bra. A female deputy was called to the scene and the driver was searched. Drugs were found and she was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On July 17 in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Blvd NW a cart was intentionally pushed into a vehicle. Four juvenile suspects were identified.
• On July 19 in the 1400 block of 146th Ave. NW a catalytic converter was cut off of an RV.
• On July 21 in the 15000 block of Raven St. NW a garage door was damage two were allegedly caught on video kicking it in.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On July 11 at 8:29 a.m. A 17-year-old caused a crash and was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• On July 11 at 1:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. Police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 12 at 4:06 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Bridge Square police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 12 at 5:59 p.m. in the 3000 block of Verndale Ave. a caller reported a juvenile female taunting the caller’s children. An adult woman was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct. Another wom-an was cited for disorderly conduct.
• On July 13 at 10:52 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. Mineral Pond Blvd. police were dispatched to a domes-tic assault between male and female roommates. The man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 15 at 2:02 a.m. in the 2000 block of Second Ave. police arrested a man for domestic assault.
• On July 15 at 6:56 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane police were dispatched to a report of an elderly man and woman arguing. The man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On July 16 at 12:58 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Wedgewood Drive police arrested a woman for third degree DWI.
• On July 17 at 2:28 p.m. following a property damage collision, police arrested a male driver for third de-gree DWI.
Assault
• On July 11 at 7:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive a man reported he was shot with an airsoft gun.
• On July 12 at 10:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Yoho Drive a caller reported that her 67-year-old husband assaulted her and interfered with her 911 call before he left in a vehicle.
Fraud
• On July 17 at 9:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sunny Way Court caller reported someone used his credit card.
Miscellaneous
• On July 14 at Mister Car Wash an officer witnessed a man washing his car completely naked.
On July 17 at 9:52 a.m. in the 2600 block of Cutter Grove Ave. a caller reported their car was stolen; however, it was towed overnight.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On July 14 at 3:29 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 93rd Lane Northeast in Blaine police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 15 at 11:07 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Main Street police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 15 at 6:41 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 15 at 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Main Street police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On July 16 at 1:48 at the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Coon Creek Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 16 at 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of 86th Lane Northwest and University Avenue Northwest police made a felony warrant arrest.
• On July 16 at 4:46 p.m. in the 9800 block of Redwood St. NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 17 at 10:32 a.m., at the intersection of Foley Boulevard Northwest and 115th Avenue Northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 17 at 12:06 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbook Drive Northwest police made an arrest for possession of narcotics.
• On July 19 at 3:35 p.m. in the 9500 block of Foley Blvd. police made a warrant arrest.
Assault
• On July 14 at 8:57 a.m. in the 9400 block of Springbook Blvd. NW a domestic incident was reported.
• On July 20 at 1:09 a.m. in the 10300 block of Vale St. NW a felony domestic assault was reported.
Fire
• On July 14 at 11:31 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest a vehicle fire occurred.
Property damage
• On July 14 at 10:21 a.m. in the 2300 block of 103rd Lane property damage was reported.
Theft
• On July 14 at 5:48 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On July 15 at 8:06 a.m. in the 11300 block of Swallow Circle NW a house was burgled.
• On July 15 at 10:49 a.m. in the 500 block of 113th Avenue Northwest a motor vehicle was report-ed stolen.
• On July 16 at 4:44 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On July 16 at 7:35 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On July 16 at 7:39 p.m. in the 12000 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 18 at 7:39 a.m. in the 3300 block of 129th Ave. NW a felony theft was reported.
• On July 19 at 8:43 a.m. in the 16000 block of Unity St. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On July 19 at 2:18 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive a theft was reported.
• On July 19 at 8:43 a.m. in the 16000 block of Unity St. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On July 19 at 4:58 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On July 14 at 2:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a suspect fled on foot.
• On July 14 at 3:05 p.m. in the 9600 block Holly Circle NW of a suspect fled in a motor vehicle.
• On July 14 at 10:11 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Shenandoah Boulevard a DAN-CO violation was reported.
• On July 16 at 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Foley Boulevard Northwest and 102nd Avenue Northwest a suspect fled in a motor vehicle.
• On July 20 at 11:36 p.m. at intersection of Foley Boulevard Northwest and Highway 10 a suspect fled in a motor vehicle.
• On July 20 at 5:46 p.m. in the 2900 block of 119th Lane NW a house was reported burgled.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On July 17 in the 1700 block of Viking Blvd. NE a business reported a male yelling and threatening employees. A deputy arrived and located the male who appeared drunk. He became belligerent and threatened the deputy. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• On July 19 at the intersection of Sims Road and Van Buren Street Northeast a caller reported a vehicle all over the road. Deputies located the vehicle and observed poor driving conduct and pulled it over. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested for 2nd degree DWI: BAC 0.222%
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On July 21 in the 2200 block of Crosstown Blvd. NE forced entry to detached garage was made and 4-wheelers and dirt bikes were stolen.
Theft
• On July 15 in the 4300 block of 167th Ave. NE two Amazon packages stolen from the mailbox.
RAMSEY
Arrests
• On July 1 at 6:24 p.m. police were dispatched to a vehicle that was reported stolen parked at the location. The man found in the vehicle fled the scene. A pursuit ensued and the male bailed on foot. The male was later arrested for multiple offenses.
• On July 7 at 7:31 p.m. at the intersection of Ferry and Calhoun streets an Officer stopped a vehicle for failing to come to a complete stop. The 38-year-old male driver had a cancelled-inimical to public safety driving status and was arrested.
Assault
• On July 1 at 3:08 a.m. in the 15600 block of Dolomite St. NW police were dispatched to a father/daughter physical domestic. The man was arrested for domestic assault.
Theft
• On July 1 at 6:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of 153rd Court NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 1 at 8:58 p.m. Officers were dispatched to two intoxicated males refusing to leave the Rum River Golf Course. Upon arrival course staff advised they just wanted the golf cart returned and the males to leave. The golf cart was returned and the males left without incident.
• On July 2 at 1:26 p.m. in the 7300 block of 147th Ave. NW a wallet was reported stolen.
• On July 5 in the 0-99 block of Argon St. NW a caller reported his financial accounts were hacked.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 at 10 p.m. at an unlisted address criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On July 1 at 10:57 p.m. Maple Grove Police received a report of a criminal sexual conduct assault case in Ramsey. This case was sent to the county sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division for investigation.
• On July 2 at 7:42 a.m. in the 7700 block of 150th Lane NW a caller reported that someone attempted to break into her garage.
• On July 3 at 12:02 a.m. at an unlisted location police were dispatched to a possible restraining order violation.
• On July 5 at 10:37 p.m. at an unlisted address officers received a text to 911 about blood in a vehicle. Police located the owner who stated she was sexually assaulted. The female was transported to the hospital by ambulance and the case is being handled by Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft
• On July 14 at 3:07.m.in the 23400 block of Saint Francis Blvd. check forgery and theft were reported.
