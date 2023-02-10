ANDOVER
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 27 in the 16300 block of Verdin St. NW deputies stopped a driver for revving his engine, speeding (doing 73 miles per house in 55 mph zone), and causing sparks from under his vehicle. When deputies made contact, there was a White Claw in the cup holder and empty alcohol bottles scattered in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI. BAC 0.15%
• On Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW deputies were called because there was a male who was in the process of stealing more than $1,700 in trading cards. He was arrested, and charged with shoplifting.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Jay Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW deputies stopped a driver for not signaling. She and her vehicle were searched, meth, pills, and paraphernalia were found. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
• On Jan. 28 in the 13700 block of Hanson Blvd. NW three suspects pried open a storage room door and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes while the business was open.
ANOKA
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 23 at 9:19 a.m. in the 1000 Block of Lincoln St. police made a warrant arrest.
• On Jan. 23 at 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 7th Avenue police made a warrant arrest.
• On Jan. 24 at 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 7th Avenue police arrested a man and woman for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 25 at 10:59 p.m. officers arrested a male for 3rd degree DWI.
• On Jan. 27 at 12:25 a.m. officers stopped a female for a traffic violation. She was found with a controlled substance and arrested.
Assault
• On Jan. 27 at 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of East River Road a juvenile was arrested and brought to the Regional Juvenile Center for pulling a knife and threatening to burn the caller’s apartment down.
• On Jan. 28 at 11:32 p.m. in the 3700 block of 7th Ave. officers responded to a domestic assault.
Theft/fraud
• On Jan. 23 at 10:27 a.m. officers received a theft report from a student, who later located the item and juvenile suspect.
• On Jan. 24 at 4:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive theft was reported at a local business.
• On Jan. 25 at 11:57 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lincoln St. mail theft was reported.
• On Jan. 25 at 12:21 p.m. in the 2700 block of 9th lane fraud was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 27 at 9:36 p.m. in the 2100 block of 2nd Ave. a caller reported a traffic complaint of a vehicle doing donuts in a parking lot.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 27 at 3:41 a.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and 117th Avenue northwest police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI.
Assault
• On Jan. 28 at 4:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW felony domestic assault was reported.
Theft
• On Feb. 1 at 3:17 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 27 at 5:54 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW. theft was reported.
• On Jan. 28 at 4:04 p.m. in the 3000 block of Main St. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 28 at 10:59 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 28 at 2:53 p.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 29 at 10:02 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 29 at 7:43 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 29 at 1:40 p.m. in the 3199 block of 109th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Jan. 30 at 1:09 p.m. in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW felony theft was reported.
• On Jan. 30 at 4:52 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Jan. 31 at 9:59 a.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. NW theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 27 at 1:46 a.m. in the 10300 block of Jay St. NW a DANCO violation was reported.
• On Jan. 27 at 5:10 p.m. In the 11300 block of Dogwood St. gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Jan. 31 at 4:44 p.m. in the 11600 block of Raven St. NW a felony weapons incident occurred.
• On Jan. 31 at 13000 block of Riverdale Blvd. police cited an individual for possession of drug paraphernalia and they trespassed them from the property.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Jan. 28 in the 1200 block of 185th Ave. NE a stolen vehicle was found in the parking lot. It was taken during an Elk River burglary.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On Jan. 27 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE license plates were stolen off a vehicle parked in the driveway.
• On Jan. 30 in the 1400 block of Constance Blvd. NE a lock was pried to a storage room and multiple car-tons of cigarettes were stolen.
• On Jan. 30 in the 13300 block of Aberdeen St. NE forced entry on new construction and multiple rolls of cable were stolen.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Viking Boulevard and Cedar Drive NW deputies stopped a driver for having a license plate light out. When he approached the vehicle, he observed a baggie with a green leafy substance in it. The vehicle was searched and multiple paraphernalia items and meth were located. The driver was arrested.
St. Francis
Arrests/DWI
• On Jan. 27 at 11:11 p.m. in the 23100 block of Rum River Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
Theft/fraud
• On Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in the 23100 block of Navajo St. fraud/identity theft was reported.
• On Jan. 27 at 11:08 a.m. in the 23500 block of Degardner Circle NW a possible fraud was reported.
• On Jan. 31 at 2:29 p.m. in the 4000 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW fraud was reported.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.