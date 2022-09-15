ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 136th Ave NW multiple callers reported a driver being reckless and almost hitting pedestrians. Deputies located the vehicle and stopped it. When he made contact with the driver he smelled marijuana and saw marijuana shake on the floor. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The driver then began doing push-ups. A warrant for blood was obtained. Drugs were found in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 5 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW – Police arrested a man on two outstanding warrants. During the arrest police, found meth on the suspect.
Property damage
• On Sept. 7 in the 17200 block of Verdin St. NW a mailbox was damaged.
• On Sept. 7 in the 3600 block of 174th Ave. NW a door on a shed was kicked in and nothing was stolen.
Thefts
• On Sept. 6 in the 14200 block of Inca St NW, a theft from a construction site occurred and the suspects unplugged surveillance cameras
• On Sept. 6 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW theft of three tires off a vehicle parked at a business.
ANOKA
Theft
• On Aug. 23 in the 400 block of W Main St. police arrested a man after he threw a receiver hitch through the front window of a business.
• On Aug. 23 in the 500 block of Rice St. a caller reported scaring off a burglar trying to enter her vehicle. The suspect was not located.
• On Aug. 24 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 25 in the 1100 block of North St. theft of a storage locker was reported.
• On Aug. 26 in the 200 block of E Main St. a bag of chips was reported stolen from a business.
• On Aug. 28 in the 2600 block of 11th Ave. theft of a phone was reported.
Arrests
• On Aug. 22 in the 3300 block of 4th Ave. police made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 22 in the 800 block of Cross St. police arrested a man for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
• On Aug. 23 at the intersection of Ferry St. and Highway 10 a male fell asleep at the wheel and drove away from officers upon waking. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and arrested on drug possession charges.
• On Aug. 24 in the 200 block of Jackson St. police were alerted to a man that refused to pay his bar tab. He was found to have a warrant and arrested.
• On Aug. 24 at the intersection of Hwy 10 and Main St. Northwest police stopped a man for expired registration. The man fled and was pursued. After being apprehended narcotics were found in his vehicle and he was arrested.
• On Aug. 25 officers received information on the location of a man with several outstanding warrants. He was located and arrested.
• On Aug. 26 at the intersection of McKinley Street and Lund Boulevard police made a warrant arrest after stopping a male on a bicycle.
• On Aug. 26 in the 200 block of Harrison St. officers made a warrant arrest.
Fire
• On Aug. 25 in the 2000 block of First Ave. a lawn chair was found on fire under the Main St. bridge. Officers doused the fire.
• On Aug. 27 in the 1900 block of First Ave. a structure fire was handled in the adjacent alley.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Madison St. suspicious activity was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. assault was reported.
• On Aug. 22 in the 400 block of W. Main St. suspicious activity was reported when a man attempted to sell rings in a parking lot.
• On Aug. 23 in the 700 block of E. River Road a dog bite was reported.
• On Aug. 26 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Ave. a 37-year-old male was found in his underwear in the cemetery. He agreed to officer’s requests to put clothes on.
BETHEL
Property damage
• On Sept. 7 in the 16700 block of Notre Dame St. NE kids at bus stop were throwing rocks at vehicles and allegedly broke a windshield of a passing car.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Sept. 2 at 1:11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW police arrested a driver for DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 2 at 10:34 p.m. in the intersection of Coon Rapids Northwest and Foley boulevards Northwest police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On Sept. 2 10:44 p.m. at the intersection of 119th Avenue Northwest and the railroad police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Sept. 2 10:44 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard Northwest and Xavis Street Northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI. • On Sept. 4 at 9:41 p.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard Northwest and Gateway Driver Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Sept. 5 at 12:46 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. police made a warrant arrest
• On Sept. 6 at 11:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 7 at 11:47 a.m. in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW police made a warrant arrest.
Assault
• On Sept. 6 at 7:05 p.m. in the 11900 block of Crocus St. domestic assault was reported.
Theft
• On Sept. 2 at 4:36 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 3 at 6:36 p.m. in the 11900 block of Undercliff St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 4 at 3:47 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 4 at 7:48 a.m. in the 800 block of 85th Lane theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 5 at 5:21 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 6 at 10:39 p.m. in the 11800 block of Larch St. NW felony theft was reported.
• On Sept. 6 at 11:13 p.m. in the 10300 block of Wintergreen St. theft was reported.
• On Sept. 6 at 3:11 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Sept. 7 at 9:44 p.m. in the 12000 block of Crocus St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 7 at 9:07 p.m. in the 3200 block of Northdale Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 1 at 6:40 p.m. in the 11900 block of Vintage St. an HRO violation was reported.
• On Sept. 2 at 12:13 p.m. at the intersection of Foley and Egret boulevards drugs were reported.
• On Sept. 7 at 1:18 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Arrowhead Circle Northwest drugs were reported.
• On Sept. 7 at 11:25 p.m. in the 9100 block of University Ave. NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On Sept. 2 at 1:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. in the 9700 block of Egret Blvd. NW felony property damage was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Sept. 5 in the 1300 block of 209th Ave NE a business was burglarized. A chair was thrown through a window to gain entry.
• On Sept. 6 in the 900 block of 215 Lane NE a theft from an unlocked vehicle overnight was reported and cash was stolen.
• On Sept. 7 in the 19800 block of Jackson St. theft from vehicle was reported and a gun was stolen.
Arrests
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Sims Road NE deputies arrested a driver during a traffic stop on two outstanding warrants. He was arrested.
• On Sept. 8 at the intersection of 237th Avenue and Highway 65 deputies made a warrant arrest.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of Bunker Boulevard and Hwy 65 NE–a deputy observed a vehicle trying to avoid him and he stopped it for an equipment violation. When he made contact with the driver, he saw paraphernalia and smelled marijuana. When asked if drugs would be found in the vehicle, the driver said “no.” The vehicle was searched and three bricks of marijuana, along with other drugs were located. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 169th Avenue NE deputies stopped a vehicle for having a license plate light out. The driver and passenger were identified. The driver did not have a driver’s license and the passenger had a warrant. He was arrested.
• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Crosstown Boulevard and Highway 65 NE a deputy observed a vehicle in a turn-lane and the driver standing outside the vehicle. He went to see if he could help. The driver fled when she saw the deputy. He eventually stopped her, and she appeared impaired and was combative – she is 17. She was arrested. The suspect spoke with her father and agreed to do the DMT test. BAC 0.13%
NOWTHEN
Thefts
• On Sept. 8 in the 7500 block of 181st Ave NW an engine cover was stolen from truck
Arrests
• On Sept. 5 in the 8000 block of Viking Blvd. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
OAK GROVE
Theft
• On Sept. 2 in the 22800 block of Zion Parkway an overhead garage door accidentally left open overnight and it was burglarized. Tools, lawn equipment and rechargeable batteries were stolen. The suspect entered the house and stole a purse.
Arrests
• On Sept. 4 at the intersection of Arrowhead St. and 230 Court NW – 1st degree DWI; a caller reported a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane and going into the ditch. The deputy located the vehicle and stopped the driver. When he made contact with the driver, she appeared impaired, and marijuana was smelt. She stated it wasn’t her vehicle even though it registered to her. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. BAC: 0.000%. The vehicle was searched, and multiple controlled substances were found. A warrant for blood was obtained and she was arrested.
RAMSEY
Arrests
• On Aug. 14 at 12:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of Highway 10 NW police arrested a driver for DWI.
• On Aug. 18 at 2:39 p.m. in the 7500 block of 146th Ave. police arrested a man for a felony DANCO violation.
• On Aug. 18 at 11:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of Highway 10 following a two-vehicle collision, a 30-year-old male driver was arrested for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI.
• On Aug. 19 in the 7500 block of 145th Ave. NW officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcycle. The driver failed to stop, fled, later crashed and fled on foot. He was arrested and charged with driving after revocation, felony flee in a motor vehicle and flee on foot.
Criminal sexual conduct
• On Aug. 13 at an unlisted address criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Aug. 21 at 9:04 p.m. at an unlisted address criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Aug. 23 at 10:11 a.m. at an unlisted address criminal sexual conduct was reported.
Theft/fraud
• On Aug. 12 at 1:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of 144th Lane NW a caller reported that both she and her husband both had fraudulent transactions on their debit card from The Bank of Elk River. The bank was notified and their cards were canceled.
• On Aug. 12 at 8:19 a.m. in the 7800 block of 148th Lane NW, a caller reported someone used his debit card to pay for online games.
On Aug. 12 at 2:54 p.m. in the 7400 block of E. Ramsey Parkway a caller reported someone stole a plastic decorative piece off of his Toyota Sienna while out walking in The Draw Park.
• On Aug. 12 at 4:59 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 156th Ave. NW a caller reported that a sometime in the last six days, an unknown person cut the lock mechanism off of a storage unit and stole a duffel bag and a trunk, both full of dance costumes.
• On Aug. 14 at 4:02 p.m. in the 140000 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW a driver pumped gas at a Holiday and left without paying.
• On Aug. 14 at 7:09 a.m. in the 6900 block of 137th Ave. NW a caller reported that a back window of a vehicle was broken out and golf clubs were stolen.
• On Aug. 14 at 9:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of 167th Ave. NW a business was reported burglarized.
• On Aug. 15 at 7:26 p.m. in the 14100 block of St. Francis Blvd. NW a theft of alcohol by credit card was reported.
• On Aug. 15 at 11:26 a.m. in the 14000 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW fuel was reported stolen from a gas station.
• On Aug. 16 in the 7500 block of 145th Ave. NW police arrested a man for assault and obstruction.
• On Aug. 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW officers were dispatched a gas drive off report. A citation was mailed to the suspect’s driver’s address.
• On Aug. 16 at 5:54 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ramsey Blvd. police were to a delayed gas drive off. The license plate given came back not on file. The case is inactive pending correct plate.
• On Aug. 19 at 9:55 a.m. in the 7900 block of Riverdale Drive a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle.
• On Aug. 20 at 2:29 p.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive a driver pumped gas without paying for it.
• On Aug. 21 at 12:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of E. Ramsey Parkway theft of credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 at 9:24 p.m. in the 14300 block of Sunfish Lake Blvd. a business was burglarized.
Property damage
On Aug. 21 at 7:32 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Ramsey Parkway a caller reported that her car’s dash around the steering wheel was damaged as someone had attempted to steal her car.
On Aug. 22 in the 7200 block of Sunwood Drive NW property damage was reported.
On Aug. 23 at 9:31 a.m. in the 14500 block of Nowthen Blvd. NW a dumpster and outdoor wood court was vandalized at Lord of Life Church.
Fire
• On Aug. 14 at 7:26 p.m. in the 158000 block of Andrie St. NW police were dispatched to a propane tank fire on grill. The victim self-transported to the hospital for burn treatment.
• On Aug. 18 at 1:16 p.m. in the 17000 block of Helium St. NW a garage fire was reported and the outside front of it was smoldering. Ramsey Fire put out the blaze.
