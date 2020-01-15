Stormcats crush O/PC
Ella Christoff tallied a hat trick and Maddie Mashuga netted a pair of goals as Anoka/Spring Lake Park girls hockey cruised to an 8-1 home win over Osseo/Park Center Jan. 14 to even its record at 10-10 on the season.
Coon Rapids claims Golden Shoes
A back-and-forth Battle for the Golden Shoes tilted to Coon Rapids wrestling in the final bout, as top-ranked Gavin Layton earned a fall at 285 to secure a 28-25 team victory for the Cardinals at home over Anoka Jan. 10. The following day, Coon Rapids took third place at the Stillwater Pony Stampede Duals, while the Tornadoes competed at the 11-team Elk River Invite, with Carter Ban winning the individual title at 120.
Legacy Christian rallies for key win
Legacy Christian Academy boys basketball overcame a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to clip PACT Charter 54-51 Jan. 14. Jake Wald hit a go-ahead three in the final minute in a 19-point performance for the Lions, who improved to 11-1 during the matchup of top MCAA and Section 4A foes.
Huskies shut out Crimson again
Third-ranked Andover boys hockey dominated No. 5 Maple Grove by a 4-0 margin for the second time this season Jan. 14 to improve to 11-3-1. Nate Bauer and Mitchell Wolfe netted second-period goals, then Garrett Schifsky struck twice in the third. Wes Swenson saved all 18 shots he faced for the shutout in net.
Twisters win kick at home invite
Anoka dance took the top spot in kick and finished as the runner-up in jazz out of 10 AAA teams at its home Anoka Invitational Jan. 11.
Cardinals take on state’s best
Coon Rapids Nordic took on some of the top competition in the state at the ABC Relays Jan. 11, a meet featuring the top-ranked boys team in the state and two of the top three girls teams. The Coon Rapids “A” boys team of Josh Thoen, Ricky Petroff, Noah Christiansen and Jared Heida finished tied for seventh, with Thoen ninth and Christiansen 15th overall. The Coon Rapids “A” girls team of Lilah Gilyard, Akala Lowe, Josie Ingvaldson and Abby Ellenbecker took 11th, with Ellenbecker third and Gilyard 10th overall.
Cornelius wins all-around
Andover gymnastics finished as the runner-up at the Moorhead Invite Jan. 11 with a season-high team score of 132.45, led by Carissa Cornelius winning the all-around.
Andover flattens MG
Andover wrestling improved to 5-1 with a 57-18 victory over Maple Grove Jan. 10. Earning falls were John Babineau, Chase Patterson, Nolan Israelson, Danny Reynolds, Aidan Winter, Nate Beberg and Vincent Johnson.
Anderson, McAlpine guide Anoka to close win
Anoka girls basketball utilized a strong start en route to topping Coon Rapids 52-45 Jan. 14. Olivia Anderson and Jersi McAlpine each scored 16 points to pace Anoka’s offense. Jenny Ntambwe scored 17 and Kylie Hettwer had 14 for Coon Rapids.
Cardinals hold off Tornadoes
Coon Rapids boys basketball held off a late rally by Anoka to earn a 67-57 Northwest Suburban Conference road win Jan. 14. Jackson Aurelius scored 18, M.J. Galimah scored 16 and Talan Elmi scored 13 to lead the Cardinals, while Albert Tinnel scored 22 for the Tornadoes.
Huskies knock off No. 5 Centennial
Andover girls basketball took down No. 5 Centennial 57-53 Jan. 9, picking up 28 points from Sydney White.
