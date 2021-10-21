So far this season, the Zimmerman football team has been known for its run heavy offense amassing gaudy totals on the ground.
The Wolves got to experience that first hand as the Thunder were able to crash and bang for 413 yards on the ground to roll to the 41-8 win over Milaca on Oct. 15 on Zimmerman’s turf.
Not helping limit that physical run game from the Thunder were some miscues by the Wolves.
Milaca totaled seven turnovers for the game allowing for Zimmerman to blow open the game.
“The biggest thing was that we put the ball on the ground. That’s football 101; you have to protect the ball,” said Milaca Head Coach Kevin Armbrust on the costly mistakes made by the Wolves.
Though the Thunder were able to come away with the 33-point victory, Milaca was able to strike first in the contest on a three-yard run by Jack Schoenborn for the score and after the successful two-point conversion, the Wolves had the 8-0 lead.
Holding the lead and getting a huge stop on the next Zimmerman possession that made it all the way to the Milaca two-yard line, the Wolves were in a good position to possibly extend their lead.
Then the turnovers came.
After gaining some positive yardage on a nice run, Milaca’s Carter Walter fumbled the ball away to the opportunistic Thunder defense.
On the next play, switching away from their bread and butter, Zimmerman took to the air with Thunder quarterback Trevor Jones hitting his receiver for a 26-yard touchdown pass to cut the Wolves’ lead to 8-6.
That score would hold going to the second quarter.
Forcing a punt, the Thunder would get the chance to show off their power running game and complementary passing game.
On their next two drives Zimmerman was able to use two scores, a pass and a run with both of 21 yards to quickly seize control of the contest at 20-8, taking that lead into the break.
Back after halftime, the Wolves had a chance to answer.
A long passing play by Milaca quarterback Dylan Greninger to Corbin Sams found the Wolves all the way down to the Zimmerman 12-yards line with an opportunity to get right back into the contest.
But the next play saw another fumble by Milaca, giving the ball right back to Zimmerman.
Four plays later the Thunder’s running game rumbled again, this time for 67 yards for the score and delivering a gut-punch to the Wolves’ chances to win. “When we weren’t able to come and score on that drive, they pinned their ears back and came after us. They just wore us down,” said Armbrust.
Zimmerman continued to roll the rest of the quarter, adding another score to further distance itself from Milaca at 34-8 heading to the fourth.
The Thunder would add another score in the fourth while continuing to pile up takeaways and coast to the 41-8 victory over Milaca.
After Milaca scored the first touchdown of the game, the Thunder would answer with the next 41 points.
With the loss, the Wolves dropped to 4-3 on the year while the Zimmerman moved to 6-1.
Leading the Milaca offense rushing was Walter, who finished with 58 yards on nine carries.
Through the air, Greninger finished six of 14 for 125 yards and four interceptions.
Season finale
Coming into the last match up of the year, Milaca will host Little Falls at Claffy Field in a short week due to MEA Break.
Having the shorter week might not necessarily be all that bad believes Armbrust. “The short week after a loss like that to Zimmerman isn’t the worst thing. We would like to get back out there on the game field after that,” he said, adding that if the team can play its game, it should close the year with a win.
The Flyers came into the game winless on the year at 0-7.
Milaca and Little Falls squared off on Oct. 20 in the last game before playoffs for both squads.
