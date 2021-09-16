Coming off last week’s defensive performance, allowing 41 points to Dassel-Cokato, the Princeton football team knew it would have to tighten up on that side of the ball if it hoped to walk away victorious over the Zimmerman Thunder on Sept. 10 on the Thunder’s turf.
The Tigers’ defense was not able to do so, taking a step back, allowing 49 points to Zimmerman, including 20 in the fourth to send Princeton to its second straight loss to open up the season.
Tigers’ Head Coach Ryan Fay knows that Zimmerman won at the line of scrimmage. “They had some nice backs and they were able to work out line and get to our linebackers clean. When they are able to get to our backers clean, it made it tough,” said Fay as Princeton allowed 480 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns to Zimmerman.
Missed tackles played their part in the Thunder being able to amass so many rushing yards added Fay.
Another part lacking from Princeton’s defensive attack was the missing of linebacker Haydn Stay, the Tigers’ senior captain and Division 1 commit.
Not having Stay on the field was a big loss for the Princeton defense. “He is irreplaceable. Missing him, it was tough. Everybody on the field and probably everybody in the stadium realized he wasn’t playing. You can’t hide that,” said Fay, as Stay was on the sideline with a lower body injury as his return to the team is yet to be determined.
The Thunder seized the opportunity with Stay being out, marching down the field on their first drive to put themselves up 7-0.
With their defense missing the big piece in Stay, the Princeton offense knew it would have to step up to keep the game close as the Tigers quickly marched down the field with a drive of their own capped by a Kaden Olson rushing-touchdown to tie the game back up at 7-7.
Giving the ball back to the Thunder, they once again marched back down the field and scored to retake the lead at 14-7.
On the Tigers’ ensuing possession, the offense wasn’t able to match Zimmerman and was forced to punt back to the humming Thunder offensive attack.
Fighting hard to find something to stop Zimmerman from marching down the field again, the Tigers were able to force the Thunder into a passing situation.
Like the week prior that saw Princeton’s defense step up on passing situations, forcing two fumbles that were returned for touchdowns, the Tigers were once again able to force a fumble with Olson scooping the loss football and waltzing into the endzone to tie the game at 14-14 and give the visiting team a bit of defensive momentum.
From there, Princeton’s defense was able to tighten up as the unit was able to hold the Thunder to just a single score for the remainder of the half while the Tigers’ offense continued to move the ball well to put the visiting team up 28-22 going into halftime.
Back from the break, Zimmerman and Princeton battled in the third quarter with both defenses holding up to keep the game scoreless for a majority of the frame.
However, the Thunder were able to break through for a score and after the PAT, retook the lead at 29-28 just before the end of the third quarter.
Giving the ball back to the Tigers’ offense, after the quiet third frame, Princeton was able to quickly able answer with a touchdown drive of its own to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter.
As part of a 32-point outburst for total scoring for the frame, both teams traded blows with the Thunder retaking the lead at 35-34 before Princeton surged back ahead at 40-35.
Just as quickly as the Tigers’ took the lead, Zimmerman pushed back ahead after a long TD run at 41-40.
On the ensuing kickoff, as the Princeton offense readied to take the field, the Thunder were able to gain possession of a short kick to maintain possession.
With the Tigers’ defense now back on the field, Zimmerman once again used a long rushing score followed by a two-point conversion to surge to the nine-point lead with time running out for Princeton.
Though trailing by two possessions with time of the essence, the Tigers did not give up as the team was driving into Zimmerman territory to cut the lead when the Thunders’ defensive unit stepped up.
On a fourth down passing play for Princeton, the Tigers were not able to convert as Zimmerman took over on downs, running out the clock and sealing the loss for Princeton.
The Thunder moved to 1-1 with the win while Princeton dropped to 0-2.
Leading the way on offense for the Tigers was Olson, who finished with three rushing scores while Zach Marshall aided with 140 rushing yards and a score of his own.
Through the air, Cooper Drews completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception while Jonah Hviding had nine catches for 114 yards.
Now moving forward for the Tigers, they know what they must improve if they want to walk away victorious on the gridiron.
To help the defensive unit, Fay is planning throw a couple different wrinkles in to help the team force more punts. “We are going to make some changes defensively to get some more stops,” he said.
The Tigers have allowed an average of 44.5 point per game on defense in their two losses.
Princeton got its chance to start its defensive turn around on Sept. 17 as Little Falls came to battle on John Harvey Field.
The Flyers also entered the game at 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.