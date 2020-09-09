2019 Results: Fifth in Section 5A.
The Milaca swimming and dive team capped last year’s season with a bang.
The Wolves sent four swimmers in five events to the state meet.
This year, the biggest question for Milaca may not be if they can make it back to the state meet, but if there will be a meet.
Jen Burroughs, co-head coach of the Milaca swim and dive team, remains optimistic there will be an opportunity for some swimmers to compete in sections and possibly a state meet.
“We are hopeful to conclude our season with these championship meets,” she said, adding coaches statewide are waiting for more guidance from the Minnesota State High School League.
Despite not knowing what the future may hold for the Wolves, Burroughs and co-head coach Joe Wildman are thankful to have swimmers return to the pool.
“As a coaching staff we couldn’t be happier to be back in the pool and working together. We are fortunate to have united staff which has been essential when trying to plan for the season and navigate the MSHSL guidance due to the pandemic. It is energizing to be back in the pool and working with our athletes again,” stated Burroughs.
The team Burroughs and Wildman will coach this season remains a young one with very few seniors on the roster.
Milaca has to replace three seniors from last year. The two of those three made up Milaca’s relay that made a trip to the state meet with the other member leaving the district. Senior Avery Herbst will be the lone state swimmer to return to the team.
Even with having to fill a couple key spots on the roster, Herbst thinks the Wolves will once again be strong in the pool this year.
“We definitely have a lot of younger girls who are stepping up this year but I am excited. I think we are still going to be up there in the conference,” she said.
Burroughs also likes what the team will be returning despite the roster departures.
“Our returning seniors come with talent and state experience,” she said. “We know that they will be strong leaders this season. Herbst will be strong in the sprint freestyle, Anna Lubrant, Madison Vandonsel, Grace Thompson will bring experience in the stroke events, and we are excited to watch Destiny McConnell, Jillian Leom and Izy LaClare in the distance events,” Burroughs added.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the swimming season has been crammed into fewer weeks than in past years. The shorter season means less practices and fewer meets.
To combat this, Vandonsel said the team has been trying to put in the extra work when they can.
“We’ve been pushing harder at practice and have been trying to do things outside of practice,” she said.
Even with all of the extra steps to ensure that the swimmers and divers remain safe this season, Burroughs and the rest of the coaching staff was eager to take on the challenge created by a pandemic.
“Our coaching staff was beyond excited to be told that we were able to have a 2020 competitive season, and take a step towards normalcy,” she said. “We were more excited to be back in the pool and working with our team,” she said.
The Wolves’ began their season Aug. 27 with a trip to Little Falls.
