2021 Results: Season ended at Section 7A Team Meet
Losing two key contributors from the past couple seasons in Sydney Christenson and Charlotte Murphy, the Princeton gymnastics team will aim to fill the production from the departing duo with talent from an incredibly youthful team.
Tigers’ Head Coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag misses the two longtime member of the team but likes the way some of the younger girls have aimed to plug the holes left by the duo. “It’s been different without them because they have been such a big piece of Princeton, but it has been really fun to see the rest of the girls step up,” said Van Der Zwaag, as over 15 members of the Tigers’ squad still sit at freshman or younger.
So far, that young core has been working hard day in and day out to improve with a solid approach said Van Der Zwaag. “These girls have great attitudes and really great work ethic, I’ve seen a lot of really hard work from the girls the last couple weeks and that is encouraging,” she said.
As the team tries to get the younger members up to speed in the difficult conference that is the Mississippi 8 for gymnastics, captains Cristina Mujica and Laney Braaten hope to keep the team focused on improving and growing despite going against some of the powers the schedule will offer.
Braaten, who has spent time with some of the younger member of the Princeton team in club gymnastics, believes the group has a lot of blossoming talent that the Tigers’ coaching staff can help build. “They have a lot of potential and I know what they can do. With the coaching we have right now, they could really grow,” said Braaten.
With the coaching staff trying to get the group ready for tough competition the Tigers will face, Mujica aims to help her team members to focus on the little details.
If able to accomplish that, Mujica believes the progress will come. “They just need to work on the small things. Over time, I think they will really grow,” said Mujica, who will lead the Tigers on the bars and vault this season.
Another possible leader on the floor this year would be Sammi Johnson, said Van Der Zwaag as the coach expects big things from Johnson. “She’s going to be the one to watch this year, I think we will see a lot of really great things from her this year.”
Though the inexperienced Tigers’ team might not be ready to compete with many of the tough opponents in the area, that gives Princeton the chance to focus on individual improvement and progression said Van Der Zwaag. “We have good goal building and we can focus on our individual goals and when we hit those goals it.”
Progressing through the season, victory or defeat won’t measure if the Tigers’ season is a success.
Growth will, believes Braaten. “I want to see progression, it doesn’t matter if we win or lose, just a lot of growth,” she said.
The young Princeton team vaulted into the season on Dec. 2, with a trip to Long Prairie/Grey Eagle as their opening opponent.
