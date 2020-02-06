The Milaca wrestling team was able to defeat Pierz 42-34 on Jan. 23, followed by a loss to Paynesville, 38-30, the following night, to wrap up its week.
Heading into the match against the always-tough Pioneers, the Wolves rode strong performances from Caleb Sahlstrom, Ian Hanson, Brant Mollet and Bodee Zens to defeat Pierz.
In a season that has had many underclassmen wrestlers step into larger roles, co-coach Mitchel Vedders has been impressed by the progress the team has made throughout the season and happy to see results starting to follow. “The win over Pierz was a really fun and it highlights improvements that each of our younger wrestlers are making. As a coach it is so exciting to be on a team with so much potential and I feel very lucky to have wrestlers with the will and desire to improve,” said Vedders in praising the young Wolves.
The Wolves then were back in action the following night again, hosting Paynesville.
Milaca faced a letdown and we not able to continue the success it had against Pierz and fell in the close match. Jack Schoenborn, Brody Ash, Hanson and Mollet picked up wins in the match, but it wasn’t enough for the victory.
The Wolves will continue to grind and make a push when sections come around with learning from the loss moving forward according to Vedders. “As a program we are going to peak come sections and taking a loss is only a teaching tool, nothing more nothing less. Coming into the post-season we will need everyone to be at their best in order to put a push for the state tournament.”
Two Milaca wrestlers were able to qualify for the ninth grade state tournament after gritty showings as Schoenborn and Clay Anderson punched their tickets to the tournament.
The Wolves will now partake in a busy week, starting off with Hutchinson, Annandale/Maple Lake then participating in two triangulars, ending their week on Feb. 3 against Albany.
