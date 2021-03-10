Milaca’s Brody Ash and his wrestling career did not get off to the best start. Being called up to wrestle varsity as a heavyweight as an eighth grader, Ash did not pick up a single win in his initial season.
Ash used this as motivation, continued to grind and as a senior, saw his hard work pay off as he was able to become a part of prestigious company, joining Milaca’s 75-Win club. Ash made it to 75 wins after picking up a 7-1 win over Cambridge-Isanti wrestler Scott Simpson, on Feb 25 in Princeton.
“It’s something to be proud of. I started really low and I had to work my way up and now I am the kid beating those kids that I was. It’s a sense of gratification,” said Ash.
Head Co-Head Coaches Mitchel Vedders and Clay Hoeck couldn’t be happier for the senior and the way his career progressed. “It’s huge, anytime you get above 50 wins at the varsity caliber, it’s an honor. We used to have a 50-win club in Milaca but we decided to shoot for something a little better and he’s a part of that. I am proud of him as a coach,” said Hoeck.
Going against the tough wrestlers Ash had, it makes the accomplishment even more impressive according to Vedders. “We’ve wrestled some really tough challenging competition. He never got an easy road to that 75 wins, every match was against good kids,” he said.
Rough Beginnings
Being called up so early in his career, Vedders and Hoeck didn’t expect much from Ash into many of his matches. “He wasn’t ready to wrestle varsity eighth and ninth grade but he filled a spot for us. We knew the outcome almost immediately before he wrestled, which was unfortunate but he had a good attitude and kept moving forward,” said Hoeck.
Putting Ash out there against wrestlers that had years of experience on him resulted in a lot of losses but Vedders saw the perseverance and the drive to get better in Ash. “A lot of kids these days, they lose a couple time then they give up. Brody never had that and putting him out there knowing he was going to get beat sometimes as a young guy wrestling at heavyweight... He got beat a lot but he got better every match. You saw the progression and you saw that in him where he could handle getting better and getting better,” he said.
From Ash’s perspective, he knew it wouldn’t be an easy path to being the wrestler he is today. “That’s what wrestling kind of is; it’s the long game, not the short game,” said Ash.
Even knowing it wouldn’t be instant gratification, it was still a tough journey for Ash. “It gets hard when you going out there wrestling those kids that are really good and they just beat the crap out of you.”
Hard work leads to results
Suffering all those losses as a younger wrestler, it started to click for Ash halfway through his freshman season as he picked up his first win at the varsity level. “I won my first match as a ninth grader midway through the season and from that point, I could start beating some of those mediocre guys,” said Ash.
Into his sophomore year, Ash still saw that continued growth but it wasn’t until last season when all of his hard work paid off. “I started beating guys that were good wrestlers.”
Ash’s junior season saw him pick up 31 wins and advance to the MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament for Class AA.
“He is a prime example of putting in the work, putting in the effort and putting in your time and you will eventually get rewarded and that is exactly what he did,” said Hoeck.
Ash knew he would see the results as long as he kept pushing and grinding to be better despite the results not coming right away. “You just got to stick with it, you have to push through and eventually you will be the kid beating the crap out of other kids.”
Coming to an end
With Ash’s career wrestling for the Wolves soon coming to an end, Ash hopes to advance to the State tournament in his final season. “I will hopefully be a two-time state entrant, that is the goal, maybe even a place winner. We will just see what happens,” said Ash.
In order for that to happen, Ash will have to go up against some tough competition as Sections 7AA and 8AA have combined individual wrestling tournaments, another change in the COVID-19 affected season.
Ash will have to battle hard in each match if he hopes to make it back to the state tournament according to Hoeck. “He’s going to have to wrestle, he’s got a tough bracket. He fell into a bracket where he has a few state ranked wrestlers and he’s going to have to wrestle his tail off and he can certainly do that,” he said.
Regardless of how Ash’s career comes to an end, he aspires to have his legacy be remembered for how far he has come since going winless as an eighth grader. “I just hope that people come back and see my name here and just remember how I started and how it ended.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.