Standing in front of the Milaca volleyball team and a four game winning streak was the conference rival in the Foley Falcons.
With the Falcons having already claimed an early season victory to take the Royalton Invite Championship away from the Wolves, Milaca looked to avenge that loss while simultaneously showing how much they have improved since that Aug. 27 loss.
Milaca fully demonstrated how far it has come, picking up a hard fought 3-1 victory over Foley to stay hot and protect home court on Sept. 23 in the Wolves’ gym.
It was an important game to pick up for the Milaca team said senior Morgan Majerus. “It was big. I can’t remember that last time we beat Foley in four games.”
Seeing the Wolves’ squad pick up the win over the Falcons was a great measuring stick to see how far the team has come since that 2-0 loss early in the season believes Milaca Head Coach James Taylor. “They got us over in Royalton. Since then, we have improved, we found something that have worked and the kids are buying in,” he said.
Heading into the match up between the conference foes, the Milaca home crowd came out in full force to try to help will the Wolves to victory.
Having that support provided that extra spark against Foley according to Majerus. “Having the student section here helped a lot,” she said.
Riding the energy from the crowd, the Wolves came out firing on all cylinders in that first set, propelling to a 25-14 game one victory to take that 1-0 advantage.
From there, Foley would respond taking advantage of some serving miscues by Milaca to bounce back in the next set to tie the series at 1-1.
Back to even, the Wolves, once again spurred by the crowd pushed to claim the third set and take a 2-1 lead heading to the fourth.
As the two teams battled, the Falcons appeared well on the way to force a fifth and decisive set, holding a commanding 18-10 advantage against Milaca.
The Wolves would quickly answer with a big run, retaking the lead while pushing to the third victory of the night for Milaca to send Foley packing with the loss.
“We just calmed down,” said Majerus on that final 15-4 run by the Wolves.
Picking up the conference win, Milaca now has won its fourth straight game and now sits at 8-4 on the year and 3-2 in the Granite Ridge.
Leading the way for the Wolves was Macy Mach with 31 assists, 17 digs while Mae Concannon led with 12 kills in the match. Majerus also chipped in nine kills and six digs.
Though picking up the win over Foley, the serving has to improve going forward.
If the Wolves are able to make that progress serving, they will be a very tough team to stop said Taylor. “The serving is what it is. We are at about 88% serving, if we can get that into the 90’s, then I think we will be unstoppable. That is the next thing we have to work on,” he said.
Milaca got the chance to improve it serving while hoping to stretch it winning streak to five as Swanville came visiting on Sept. 28 followed by another home contest against Pierz two days later.
Princeton showing improvement
After starting the season at 4-6, the Princeton volleyball team has started to show marked improvement, finishing last week with a 4-3 record.
The four wins included victories over Zimmerman, St. Francis, Nevis and Superior of Wisconsin while the Tigers dropped games to Brainerd, Calumet of Michigan and Esko to wrap up their busy week.
Princeton now sits at 8-9 on the year while 2-2 in the Mississippi 8.
Now up next for the Tigers is double dip of conference games as Princeton first traveled to North Branch on Sept. 28 followed by hosting Big Lake two days later.
