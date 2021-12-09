Coming into the year, the expectations for the Wolves’ boys basketball team were high as Milaca expected a large junior class to spearhead a big turnaround from a disappointing last season.
Having that belief that this team is expected to compete at a high level, there were some nerves for the Wolves as the first half in the season opener on Dec. 2 against Braham saw some uncharacteristic play said Milaca Head Coach Kaleb Anderson. “We saw some guys hesitating to shoot shots or they would add a dribble in, you could just see they were unsure of themselves,” said Anderson, as the Wolves clung to a 28-23 halftime lead.
However, that second half saw exactly what Milaca expected to be this season, getting out and pushing the tempo, outscoring the Bombers 38-7 on the way to a season opening 66-30 blowout victory.
“It was reassuring to see that second half like we thought it would be. That’s really what we expected them to do,” said Anderson on the big second half.
As a part of a Milaca basketball double header, the boys looked to complete the sweep against Braham as the Wolves’ girls had already claimed a 41-34 victory just moments earlier.
In front of the Milaca home crowd, the Wolves and Bombers each got off to a bit of a slower start with nerves playing a big role in some missed shots.
Playing a tight back and forth first half, the Wolves were able to build their lead to 21-15 after a Peyton Hunt layup to take their largest lead of the half with 2:51 remaining in the frame.
Braham would not back down, answering to keep the contest close as the two teams would head into the break at 28-23.
Returning to the court after halftime, the second half saw a completely different game.
The Bombers, who were able to slow down the pace in the first half, were not able to carry that effort over into the second half.
Adding the pace quickening to Milaca’s nerves calming, spelt disaster for Braham.
Keyed by a couple rim shaking dunks by forwards Trace Hasz and Kyle Martin, the Wolves were able to fully flex their muscles and seize control of the game in the half dominated by Milaca.
Outscoring Braham by 31-points in the frame, the Wolves coasted to the 36-point season opening win to sweep away the Bombers.
Hunt was able to pace the Milaca offense on the night with 18 points while Martin and Hasz each had double-doubles in the victory over Braham. Hasz had 11 and 11 while Martin chipped in 11 points and 10 boards.
Blowing out the Bombers, shooting was an issue for Milaca in the victory said Anderson. “We did not shoot well despite the big win,” said Anderson, as the team only converted on four of their 22 attempts from long distance, as the coach fully expects the Wolves to improve on that mark going forward.
Sitting at 1-0, Milaca was back in action on Dec. 7 taking on Spectrum followed by a visit by Royalton, two days later.
In those two contests, Anderson looks to see more of that carefree style of play shown in the second half. “We want to see some more comfort,” he said.
Both contests for Milaca came on the Wolves’ court.
