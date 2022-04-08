2021 Results: Boys placed 17th, girls placed 11th in Section 5A Meet
Into the track season for the Milaca Wolves, the team will be without a large number of seniors that contributed at a high level for the team last year.
“We had a lot of quality seniors that really stepped up and contributed a lot last year,” said Milaca Head Coach Jeremy Mikla.
Though losing some of those mainstays in the program, Mikla isn’t worried about how the team will fare this year.
To combat the loss, the Wolves hope to use an increased number of participants to fill the void. “This year though, what I hope will make up for that loss into this year is that our numbers are up,” said Mikla. “Yes, they are younger but as they gain more experience and transition into those leadership roles as they get older, I think the future is good right there,” said Mikla.
Combined with the larger number than last season, the team’s returners have not missed a beat into the new year said Mikla, as the team has seen strong performances already from those who are back. “I was impressed with our veteran runners, they really stepped up and had times near what they were running at the end of the year last season.”
Leading the way thus far for the Wolves has been senior Jackson Kvien, who has started off the year on the right foot with performances in the 400-meter dash and long jump. “He’s definitely a kid that is going to contribute a lot this year for us,” said Mikla.
Along with Kvien, Logan Ash, Hunter Bockoven and Jack Schoenborn are so other names to watch this year at the varsity level.
On the girls’ side, the group is highlighted by Taylar Bockoven, a medalist in pole vault last season at the state tournament.
Adding to Bockoven’s return, returners Kayla Gave, Bella Sahlstrom, Kylie Blake, Reina Mikla will factor in at the varsity level for Milaca.
Joining many teams across the state, the Wolves will also be changing classes, making the jump from Class A, to Class AA with the Minnesota State High School League’s change to a three class system for track.
Before getting to that point of the season, the Wolves first have to get through the regular season, as the Milaca most recently took on the Granite Ridge Indoor Championship.
Season underway
Traveling to Foley, the Wolves were tasked with the early season test of the GRC Indoor Championship on March 31.
In the action, the Wolves brought home fifth place for girls while the boys secured sixth in the meet.
Starring for the Wolves in the meet was the clean sweep of the top three spots in the pole vault with Bockoven, Mikla and Alexa Anderson powered Milaca. “I know it’s early in the year but to see them have some success right away, they were pretty stoked about that,” said Jeremy Mikla.
For throwing, Lainey Truebenbach’s showing of 28-08.5 in the shot put earned the junior second place in the meet.
On the boys’ side, Kvien led for Milaca, winning the 400 with a time of 57.21 seconds while also taking third in the long jump at 17.01.50.
“He looked fantastic, great shape and great form,” said Mikla of Kvien.
Also faring well in the meet was the 4x200 relay Jack Schoenborn, Trace Hasz, Ethan Jackson and Kvien grabbing third with a time of 1.43.19.
Continuing the marathon that is the track season, the Wolves next traveled to Foley for a Granite Ridge Quad on April 5.
