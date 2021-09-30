It had been 735 days since the Milaca Mega Meet last took place at Stones Throw Golf Course.
On Sept. 25, the huge cross country event snapped that streak, enjoying its long awaited return under great conditions.
Once again holding the Mega Meet, Milaca Head Coach Dave Dillan was very pleased with the reoccurrence of their signature meet. “It went really great, we had great races all day and everything went really well. it was a really fun day,” he said, as the meet saw new course records, tight finishes and improvement by many teams.
Included in that improvement was the Wolves’ team.
Many Milaca athletes were able to run season bests as the group continues to drop time. “Our goal is to continue to drop time and they did that again. Our kids ran well,” said Dillan.
Milaca’s William Nord paced the boys’ varsity with a 20:00 for the varsity Division 3 race while Hannah Braun led the girls’ varsity at 25:00.
With the many different categories of races featured at the Mega Meet, the Wolves entered in some of their usual varsity runners in other races by grade instead of putting all varsity runners into the varsity meet.
Doing so, Milaca did not race a full varsity squad for boys or girls at the Division 3 level.
Princeton takes on Mega Meet
Also in attendance for the Milaca Mega Meet was the Princeton Tigers’ cross country team.
The Princeton boys placed 19 out of 21 teams for Division 2 while the Tiger girls did not race a complete varsity lineup with the squad choosing to race some athletes at their grade level.
Starring for Princeton in the Mega Meet was standout runner and multiple state entrant, Julia Daubner as the junior was able to place ninth in the Division 2 race by running a 20:05.
On the boys’ side for the Tigers, Adam Schreder once again paced Princeton leading the squad with a time of 18:22.
Looking at the overall time for the Tigers, Princeton Head Coach Tom Ostroot had very high praise for the team. “They performed very well. That makes it two meets in a row that I have said that it was the best meet of the year for us,” said Ostroot.
Mega Meet Champions
Division 4 saw the Parnassus boys grab first while the Minnewaska girls led the field. At Division 3, Perham boys’ claimed first with Cathedral girls joining their counterpart atop the standings. Division 2 featured Big Lake taking home goal and Marshall girls placing first. Lastly, for Division 1, Roseville boys and Prior Lake girls took home the titles.
Up Next
With the Mega Meet in the review mirror for both the Tigers and Wolves, both teams will now travel to Foley to next compete.
Both teams took on the Foley Invitational on Sept. 30.
